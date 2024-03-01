Three people injured in Clapham after shooting by suspects on scooter, with culprits still at large

1 March 2024, 18:36 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 19:33

Three people have been injured following a shooting in Clapham.
Three people have been injured following a shooting in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Three people have been injured in Clapham after a shooting by two suspects on a scooter, with the culprits still at large.

Two of the people were injured by shotgun pellets when the weapon was fired from the scooter, the third was hurt by the moped.

None of them are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had been in a chase with a moped at 4:55pm after the vehicle had failed to stop in Clapham.

The force said a firearm, believed to be a shotgun, was discharged from the moped near Clapham Common South Side.

The men fled the scene and a major manhunt has been launched since.

Clapham shooting live: latest updates as police hunt for shooters, with three injured

Two suspects fled the scene.
Two suspects fled the scene. Picture: Alamy

Henry Smith, who had been in the Belle Vue pub at the time of the incident, told the MailOnline: "There was a really loud bang and broken glass. There were two people who ran past the window having crashed their moped.

"There was a crashed moped outside and they shot a shotgun through the window.

"I'm not sure if they were aiming for someone. Two women got shot in the pub. They were alright but bleeding.

"One was shot on the side of the head or got hit by shotgun shrapnel."

Police added: "London Ambulance Service paramedics have taken the injured people to hospital.

"While we await formal assessments, at this stage we don't believe any of those injured to be in a life-threatening condition.

"A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries to trace the moped are ongoing.

"There have been no arrests at this stage. Firearms officers are searching the area."

A shattered window near the scene of the incident.
A shattered window near the scene of the incident. Picture: Alamy

A local barber said he was left "shocked" after hearing shooting close to his shop near Clapham Common.

The man, who gave his name as Kaka, 34, who works in Chop Barbers, said: "I was in the shop just before 5pm and I heard a gunshot up the road.

"We were all shocked because it was so close, the police were everywhere afterwards."

Emergency services were called to reports of a shooting incident in Clapham Common South Side at around 5pm, the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

The London Ambulance service statement read: "We were called today (Friday 1) at 4.59pm to reports of an incident in Clapham Common South Side.

“We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, operational managers, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated three people at the scene and took two to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital.”

Bell Ribeiro Addy, the MP for Streatham, said: "Very concerned to hear reports of a shooting in Clapham Common this evening.

"Clapham Park Road and much of the surrounding area is currently closed off with buses on diversion. I will share further updates when I get them."

Several roads in the area have since been cordoned off.

Anyone who saw the moped, or captured the incident on dash cam, should call 101 ref CAD 5008/1 Mar.

