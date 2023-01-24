Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Classified documents found at home of former US Vice President Mike Pence
24 January 2023, 17:52 | Updated: 24 January 2023, 18:00
Classified documents have been found at the home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home, his lawyer has said.
The documents, which were found at his Indiana home by a lawyer for the politician, have been handed over to the FBI.
Special counsels are already investigating the handling of classified documents by current US premier Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.
Mr Trump faces a criminal probe for allegedly mishandling files.
Representatives for the former VP sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents.
The FBI went to Mr Pence's home to collect them, they added in a separate letter.
