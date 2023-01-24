Breaking News

Classified documents found at home of former US Vice President Mike Pence

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chris Samuel

Classified documents have been found at the home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home, his lawyer has said.

The documents, which were found at his Indiana home by a lawyer for the politician, have been handed over to the FBI.

Special counsels are already investigating the handling of classified documents by current US premier Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump faces a criminal probe for allegedly mishandling files.

Representatives for the former VP sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents.

The FBI went to Mr Pence's home to collect them, they added in a separate letter.

This story is being updated.