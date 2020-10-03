Breaking News

‘Concern’ over Trump’s vital signs after President’s doctor said he was doing well

3 October 2020, 19:02 | Updated: 3 October 2020, 20:17

There is confusion over the state of US President Donald Trump's health
There is confusion over the state of Donald Trump’s health this evening after the president's doctors said he is doing 'very well' but a White House source reportedly claimed his vital signs were ‘concerning’.

According to a source familiar with the US President's health, there was concern over his condition as he was airlifted to hospital on Friday evening.

“The President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery," they reportedly said.

It follows a press briefing from Donald Trump's physician that he is "doing very well" and not on oxygen as he battles coronavirus in hospital.

Dr Sean Conley said in a televised briefing on Saturday afternoon: "At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made, first he had a mild cough, some naval congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving."

There is also confusion over whether Mr Trump was given oxygen at the White House on Friday after his diagnosis.

Reports suggest that he may have been struggling with his breathing, and a source earlier on Saturday told the Associated Press that he did in fact receive oxygen before being taken to hospital.

Hours after giving a statement on the president's health, the White House physician corrected errors over what type of medical cocktail was given to Mr Trump on Friday.

"This morning while summarizing the President's health, I incorrectly used the term '72 hours' instead of 'day three' and '48 hours instead of 'day two'," Dr Conley said.

A series of posts from the president's Twitter account has also raised eyebrows, with some suggesting that one of his staff is writing on his behalf.

Dr Sean Conley updated reporters on President Trump's condition on Saturday morning
In one of the posts, he thanked medical staff at the Walter Reed hospital and hailed the "tremendous progress" in fighting Covid-19 in the US.

"Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!" he said.

The US President was airlifted to Walter Reed medical centre direct from the White House late on Friday, hours after his Covid-19 diagnosis was confirmed. First Lady Melania Trump is also doing well, officials said.

Dr Conley said his admission to hospital was "a precautionary measure to provide state of the art monitoring and any care that he may need".

