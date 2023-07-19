Conor McGregor flees family funeral in Range Rover after brawl breaks out as cops probe 'altercation'

Conor McGregor was attending a wake for his aunt's funeral. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Conor McGregor appeared to flee a family funeral in Merseyside yesterday after a brawl broke out inside a pub.

Footage posted online shows the UFC star rapidly getting into a Range Rover alongside his rushing security team.

Fans were waiting outside the pub, but were told to move away as McGregor got into the car.

McGregor has been attending the funeral of his aunt Pamela when reports of a fight breaking out among mourners were made.

It is unclear whether McGregor was involved in what has been described as an 'altercation' by police.

Apparently Connor McGregor has just filled someone in over in Birkenhead in some boozer. pic.twitter.com/pNnzVwcepc — Around Liverpool (@aroundliv) July 18, 2023

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We were called to The Saddle pub in Prenton, Wirral, at 7.50pm last night, Tuesday 18th July, to reports of an altercation.

"Officers attended the pub and spoke to a number of people. Further enquiries are being carried out to establish what has taken place.

"At this stage no complaints have been made and nobody has been arrested."

The UFC legend previously posted pictured of him posing while at the wake for his aunt.

He was dressed in a black suit and tie alongside a white shirt.

The sports star is rumoured to be fighting in the UFC for the first time since his leg break later this year, though a fight date is yet to be announced.