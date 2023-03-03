Baby 'Victoria' found in plastic bag on abandoned allotment as Constance Marten and boyfriend appear in court

3 March 2023, 14:27 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 14:49

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten
Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon appeared in court today after the remains of a baby were found on an overgrown allotment plot.

The baby, named Victoria, was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag under a pile of nappies in a shed where the couple had set up camp, Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court also heard the date of the infant's death was some time between 8th Jan and 27th Feb.

Appearing in court together, Gordon, 48, sat with a jumper over his head in the dock, speaking to Marten, 35, as the hearing got under way.

Marten blew a kiss to Gordon as they sat in the dock.

Read more: Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Read more: Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Prosecutors said “In a locked shed, wrapped in a plastic bag, under nappies, the baby was found inside.”

“Life was pronounced extinct - the charges flow from that discovery,” Prosecutor Jeremy King said.

According to the charge, the couple are accused of manslaughter by having “unlawfully killed baby Victoria.”

The couple were charged after their arrest following a nationwide search that lasted 53 days.

They were charged on Thursday night with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child, and perverting the course of justice.

The pair were remanded into custody after today’s hearing and will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Quincy Promes

Prosecutors call for Quincy Promes to be jailed over alleged stabbing of nephew

Andrew Tate has been in jail in Romania since December last year

Andrew Tate has 'dark spot on his lung' that is 'most likely a tumour', influencer's team claims

Alex Murdaugh with deputies

Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh facing 30 years in jail for killing wife and son

James Cleverly said the Falklands were British

'The Falkland Islands are British': James Cleverly hits back as Argentina pushes to take over, 41 years after failed invasion
Exhaust fumes from an Audi

EU adoption of reduced emissions for cars postponed amid German opposition

Denis Ruci missing in train crash

Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend energy bills help

Energy bills help to stay at same level for extra three months as Govt expects bills to fall below price cap in summer

Ales Bialiatski

Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski jailed over anti-government protests

Grad multiple rocket launcher

Russia demands explanation from Serbia over rockets supplied to Ukraine

Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi indicted on rape charges

Breaking
Stephen Bear was jailed for posting a sex tape with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans without her consent

Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson

A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit

Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

The worker was seen blasting the chicken with a blowtorch

Shocking footage shows worker blasting chicken with blowtorch in dirty alleyway as council launches investigation

South Korea and US Army officers

South Korea and US to hold biggest military exercises for five years

Crew on International Space Station

New crew checks in at ISS despite problem with capsule docking hook

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20

Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to Boris Johnson at several gatherings, top MPs say
Leopard 2 tanks

Germany aims to replace Leopards sent to Ukraine by buying back Swiss tanks

Leah Croucher's body was found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes in October

Mourners line streets of Milton Keynes for funeral of murdered teenager Leah Croucher

Bruce Willis' family revealed his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis’ wife shares heartbreaking throwback video of actor weeks after dementia diagnosis
THE owner of Lloyds Pharmacy has put all of its 1,300 chemist branches at risk of closure

Lloyds Pharmacy puts all 1,300 branches 'at risk' of closure in major blow for high street

Oslo wind farm protest

Norway’s PM meets reindeer herders to discuss concerns over wind farms

Rule change: London City Airport

London City airport to scrap 100ml rule in biggest relaxation of security in decades

The hiker was heading to the Hill of Three Crosses

Brit tourist, 34, dies after being pistol-whipped and mugged in Colombia and lying injured for two days
The Mayor of London has said there is a "far-right element" to ULEZ opposition

Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters
Charles evicted Harry and Meghan over claims about Camilla

'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit