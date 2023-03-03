Baby 'Victoria' found in plastic bag on abandoned allotment as Constance Marten and boyfriend appear in court

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon appeared in court today after the remains of a baby were found on an overgrown allotment plot.

The baby, named Victoria, was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag under a pile of nappies in a shed where the couple had set up camp, Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court also heard the date of the infant's death was some time between 8th Jan and 27th Feb.

Appearing in court together, Gordon, 48, sat with a jumper over his head in the dock, speaking to Marten, 35, as the hearing got under way.

Marten blew a kiss to Gordon as they sat in the dock.

Read more: Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Read more: Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Prosecutors said “In a locked shed, wrapped in a plastic bag, under nappies, the baby was found inside.”

“Life was pronounced extinct - the charges flow from that discovery,” Prosecutor Jeremy King said.

According to the charge, the couple are accused of manslaughter by having “unlawfully killed baby Victoria.”

The couple were charged after their arrest following a nationwide search that lasted 53 days.

They were charged on Thursday night with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child, and perverting the course of justice.

The pair were remanded into custody after today’s hearing and will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.