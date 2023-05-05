Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Royal fans were up in arms after they spotted what looked like a typo on the official Coronation medal - but all is not quite as it seems.

The medal is a "thank you gift to commemorate the Coronation" for those who helped to put the "historic service" together, which is taking place on May 6, 2023.

But official pictures of the medal appeared to bear the date of "6 May 2033".

People took to social media to point out the apparent 'mistake'. One said: "Date is wrong. It's not 2033."Another said: "Why does it say 2033?"

Around 400,000 medals will be handed out, including to police officers, military personnel and St John Ambulance personnel.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport quickly shot down the suggestion of a typo saying it was simply a 'trick of the light' in the photos of the medal. A close-up of the picture reveals that the number in question is a '2' and not a '3'.

The rest of the medal features a double portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla on the front and a version of Charles' royal cypher, a laurel wreath and the date of the Coronation on the reverse.

The ribbon is made up of red, blue and white vertical stripes.

You cannot apply for the medal - anyone who is eligible will be told.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said that the Coronation medal would "act as a reminder of the important part each person has played in this moment of history.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said that the Coronation would not be possible "without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants.

He said that the medal was a "fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation".

Mr Dowden added that it would be "worn with pride for years to come."

Who is eligible?

The Coronation medal. Picture: DCMS

People who have actively contributed to the official Coronation events in Westminster Abbey and processions, and other officially recognised ceremonial Coronation events;

Serving members of the armed forces who have completed five full calendar years of service on May 6 2023 or participate in armed forces Coronation events during the course of 2023;

Frontline emergency personnel who have been in paid service, retained or in a voluntary capacity, dealing with emergencies as part of their conditions of service, and completed five full calendar years of service on May 6 2023;

Prison services personnel who are publicly employed and who have completed five full calendar years of service on May 6 2023

Living individual recipients of the George Cross or of the Victoria Cross.