How to watch King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles will the centre of celebrations on coronation weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, but how can you watch it? Here's the full TV coverage and schedule.

King Charles III and his family including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and many more will have all eyes on them this weekend as he officially gets coronated at Westminster Abbey.

For some, they will be heading into London - where there will be road and tube closures - to catch a glimpse of the new king and royal family as he takes on his procession route.

For others, it will be a case of celebrating at home while watching the day's events, including the coronation ceremony, a grand procession and a Buckingham Palace flyover, on TV.

The government website states: "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take place on Saturday 6 May. There will be ceremonial processions in London before and after the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London.

"The service and processions will be broadcast on national television, radio and online, and shown on large screens at screening sites in London and around the country."

In relation to safety, they added: "Please be aware that large crowds are expected, and there will be road closures in place to ensure the event is delivered safely. Public transport services are likely to be very busy with some station closures and bus diversions, especially around the Westminster and Hyde Park areas."

Here's all the ways you can watch King Charles III's Coronation this weekend including TV schedules, start times and live coverage.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be watched by millions across the world. Picture: Alamy

Is King Charles III's Coronation on TV?

Most major TV channels will be doing live coverage of the coronation this weekend.

The BBC will be going live from 7:30am while ITV will begin at 8:30am. The days listings will include build up, interviews, the procession out of Buckingham Palace, the ceremony, the procession back, the balcony and the flyover.

Coverage is due to end at 3pm on all channels.

Can you listen to King's Coronation on Global Player?

Coverage on the King's Coronation will take place on Global Player too. You can head there to listen to the full commentary.

King Charles's Coronation will be available to watch on TV and screens across the country. Picture: Alamy

How else can you watch the King's Coronation?

If you're looking to make the royal celebration an event, you can also view it at screening sights around London.

This includes Hyde Park, Green Park or St James’s Park, where the day’s events will be shown on large screens.

Elsewhere across the UK there will also be screening sites here.

How to watch the King's Coronation in America?

It will be an early morning for those in the states as coverage will begin at 2:30am eastern time.

All major news channels, including ABC, CNN, NBC, and others, will have coverage. ABC have confirmed a 5am start time, the same as CNN. CNN International will be live and starting their coronation coverage at 1am.

Most news outlets will also live stream on their websites.