Exclusive

Coroners write to National Highways over smart motorway fears as agency spends £500k on legal fees

28 November 2023, 08:19 | Updated: 28 November 2023, 09:54

National Highways has been contacted by coroners over smart motorways
National Highways has been contacted by coroners over smart motorways. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Coroners have written to National Highways to express concerns following the verdict of inquests relating to the multiple fatalities on smart motorways.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The public body charged with operating, maintaining and improving motorways is under increasing scrutiny after figures obtained by LBC showed it has spent over half a million pounds on legal costs on eleven inquests.

Eight coroners from across the country have issued a "Regulation 28 Report to Prevent Future Deaths" directly to National Highways following inquests since 2018 where a motorist or passenger has been killed on a smart motorway.

The campaign group Smart Motorways Kill estimated there have been over 100 deaths linked to smart motorways since 2016, with its founder Claire Mercer saying "many more" have been injured.

Conservative MP Karl McCartney, who sits on the Transport Select Committee, told LBC "the figures are worrying", adding: "National Highways need to attend coroners' inquests and make their case, but their case has been built on a false premise for many years."

LBC can also reveal that the agency, tasked with the implementation and regulation of "smart motorways', has spent £525,549.25 on legal fees.

Read more: 'People need to stay away if they can - it's not safe': Whistleblower tells LBC a smart motorway outage is risking lives

Transport Secretary discusses 'smart motorways' with Nick Ferrari

The over half-a-million-pound sum relates to outside legal costs incurred by National Highways during eleven inquests since 2019 involving fatalities on the stretches of the motorway.

But, Transport Secretary Mark Harper told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that smart motorways remain some of the safest.

"Smart Motorways remain the safest roads of the strategic roads network," Mr Harper told Nick, before adding "the public don't have confidence in them."

He revealed there would be no new smart motorways and money would be spent in improving public confidence in the existing schemes.

McCartney, who also previously served as a transport minister, added that it was "a large amount of money which could have been spelt elsewhere". He told LBC: "We need to rescind the policy that was so-called smart motorways. I have never accepted that smart motorways are safer than other motorways."

His concerns over smart motorways were echoed by Labour MP Sarah Champion, who told LBC: "The fact that eight coroners now have written to National Highways to express their concerns over the roads, because of the multiple casualties and deaths, and they're still trying to fight and defend their position, is immoral."

The senior Labour MP, who chairs the International Development Committee, added: "Let's remember the half-a-million-pounds is taxpayers money, that is being used to fight against taxpayers who have died because of these smart motorways.

"It just feels like National Highways have gone rogue. They are doubling down on these ridiculous smart motorways, and are now using taxpayers money to justify their position."

Read more: Rishi Sunak scraps smart motorways plan citing soaring costs and a lack of public trust

Nick Simmons, the CEO of RoadPeace, said: "Our members have been very concerned about smart motorways for a long time, and say that they are not safe."

Simmons, who represents those bereaved and injured by road crashes, as well as their families, told LBC that their members have "found it very difficult to engage with National Highways and to point out some of these issues".

He added: "If you speak to members of the general public, they just instinctively don't feel safe when they’re driving on a smart motorway. They're wrong and they need to be stopped."

A spokesperson for National Highways spokesperson told LBC: "Any loss of life is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with the families affected.

"Safety is our highest priority and it's important we engage fully with inquests. This is not about defending smart motorways.

"Our attendance is to assist coroners in determining the cause and circumstances of each incident by providing factual information, including how our roads operate and are designed.

"We and the government continue to invest £900 million in further safety improvements on existing smart motorways."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rescuers are on the verge of freeing the 41 construction workers

'Soon our brothers will be taken out': Indian rescuers reach 41 men trapped in tunnel in the Himalayas

Breaking
Breaking News

Michael Gove apologises to bereaved families for government mistakes during Covid

It will snow later today, the Met Office has said

Exact time snow to hit UK as Met Office issues weather warning for later today

Israel Palestinians

Israeli campaign in southern Gaza must be ‘carefully thought through’ – US

The ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, has waded into the row

Ambassador to Spain wades into 'cultural appropriation' row over M&S ‘Spanish’ croquettes that are filled with paella

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian workers trapped in tunnel for two weeks ‘close to being rescued’

Mark Harper defending the handling of the row over the Elgin Marbles

'It's not a snub, we offered them Oliver Dowden': Minister defends Sunak amid Elgin Marbles row

CORRECTION South Africa Mine Deaths

South African mine elevator crash leaves 11 dead and 75 hurt

Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan to face public trial on charges of revealing official secrets

Snow is expected to fall across the country

Snow alert issued as 11 areas to be hit by freezing temperatures - will your area be affected?

Maddy's family released a statement on Monday.

Maddy Cusack’s mother says football ‘broke daughter's spirit’ as Sheffield United to launch probe into her death aged 27

Exclusive
Susan Hall criticised Sadiq Khan after she was pickpocketed

Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall rages against Sadiq Khan after 'pickpocketing ordeal on Tube'

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) can be made from a variety of sources, including crops, household waste and cooking oils

Virgin Atlantic flight powered by cooking oil to make maiden journey from London to New York

Israel Palestinians Hostages

Hamas set to release more hostages as Gaza truce enters fifth day

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley

'Armed cops would rather face terrorists than gangsters', Met Police chief says

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Indonesia Rhino

Critically endangered Sumatran rhino born on Indonesian island

Kfir Bibas has been handed to a separate terror group, the IDF has claimed.

Hamas 'refuses to give youngest hostage back to Israel' and hands 10-month-old baby to separate terror group
Grace Dent revealed her 'heartbreak' to campmates after quitting the show.

‘My heart is broken’: Grace Dent feels she has ‘let campmates down’ as stars left teary over her I’m A Celeb exit
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date
Nurses are angry at doctors being awarded a bumper pay deal

Nurses 'disgusted' as doctors reach bumper pay deal with government as they warn of more strikes
Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame
Palestinians drive through Gaza City

More hostages released as Israel-Hamas truce extended

Amazon company logo

EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

Sunak snubbed Greece's PM over the Elgin Marbles

Sunak snubs Greek prime minister after he calls for Elgin Marbles to be returned and compares it to splitting Mona Lisa
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump set to give evidence again next month in civil fraud trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims
Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit