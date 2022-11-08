Cost of living payments: Check if you are eligible for £324 help and when it will arrive in your account

8 November 2022, 09:09

Cost of living payments are being made from Tuesday
Cost of living payments are being made from Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Millions of people can claim their £324 cost of living payments to help with soaring prices.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government's support scheme will start being paid to those on low incomes on Tuesday.

They are the second instalment of £650 in assistance, with Brits facing inflation at the supermarket and soaring prices on their energy bills.

Here is who is eligible and how recipients will get it.

Am I eligible?

The payments are designed for people on on Universal Credit, jobseeker’s allowance, employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit, child tax credit and working tax credit.

A payment of £326 has already been made by the Department of Work and Pensions [DWP] and HM Revenue and Customs.

"If you think you were due a payment and you don't receive one then go on to the internet, go to gov.uk and you will find the answers there, of the way of taking that up," work and pensions secretary Mel Stride told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

When will the money arrive in my account?

DWP claimants should get their second payments by November 23.

Eligible households who get tax credits but no other means-tested benefits will get their second payment between November 23 and November 30.

Some may get their payments after November 23 in some situations, for example, if they were deemed unable to claim benefits.

The payment reference will appear as your National Insurance number followed by DWP COL, or HMRC COLS.

What other kind of help is at hand?

The Government is going to pay out £300 to top up winter fuel payments over winter.

This will go to eight million pensioners.

The energy price guarantee is also in effect, limiting the cost of energy per unit, until March 2023, when it is likely to be replaced with more targeted measures.

What does the Government say?

"The Government is absolutely determined to look after the most vulnerable this winter and this means that eight million low income households, a payment in total of £650, half of that has already been paid.

"This £324 is the second half and that will be received from today through to the end of this month, so if you don't get it today, do wait because it may come as late as November 30."

