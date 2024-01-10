Cost of HS2 London to Birmingham line 'could soar to nearly £67 billion'

10 January 2024, 19:47 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 20:00

In 2013, the project was estimated to cost £37.5 billion, including the now-scrapped extensions to Manchester and Leeds.
In 2013, the project was estimated to cost £37.5 billion, including the now-scrapped extensions to Manchester and Leeds. . Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The boss of HS2 has now told MPs that the cost of the rail project, connecting London and Birmingham, could soar to as much as £66.6 billion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson told the Transport Select committee that the estimated cost for Phase 1 is between £49 billion and £56 billion, but adjusting the current range of prices involves "adding somewhere between eight and 10 billion pounds".

In 2013, the project was estimated to cost £37.5 billion, including the now-scrapped extensions to Manchester and Leeds.

Sir Jon said the reasons for the staggering increase include the original budget being too low, changes to scope, poor delivery and inflation.

Calling it a "systematic problem" where budgets are set out early "based on very, very immature data."

He added: "It's not just about HS2, it's about large projects that the Government funds.

HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson speaking at the Transport Select Committee at the Houses of Parliament, London.
HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson speaking at the Transport Select Committee at the Houses of Parliament, London. Picture: Alamy

"The budget needs to be set early on in order for an outline business case to be approved by the Government, sometimes by Parliament."

Read more: Politicians should have the right to change direction, says Rishi Sunak as he defends decision to scrap HS2 north

Read more: Labour can't commit to reversing HS2 cancellation, Keir Starmer says, after Sunak takes 'wrecking ball' to finances

Explaining the cost he added:"You don't have a design, you haven't procured anything, there is no detail on which you can cost anything.

"But then you get into the detailed design, you know exactly how big it is, what surfaces you want, how much concrete needs to be poured. Unsurprisingly you get a better number."

Rishi Sunak: The 'facts have changed' on HS2

In October 2023, Rishi Sunak decided to scrap the Northern leg of HS2 to Manchester during the Tory party conference.

This decision attracted vast criticism from regional leaders, who branded the scrappage as a “betrayal” for northern voters.

But he said that the line would run into central London as promised.

"Every region outside of London will receive the same or more government investment than they would have done under HS2, with quicker results," he said.

He said he would create a "Network North", explaining: "With our new Network North, you will be able to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes, Sheffield in 42 minutes, and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully electrified line."

Mr Sunak said that HS2 trains will run to Euston in London but that the HS2 management will no longer run the project there.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps

'It’s time for a changing of the guard': Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps worn by King's Guard

Snow is set to batter the UK again next week

'Worst snow storm in 14 years' to batter UK with 'temperatures to drop to -15C' - and 'literally anywhere could see snow'
Alex Chalk speaks to Andrew Marr

'Polluters must pay' towards Post Office compensation, says Justice Sec as he warns some guilty people will be acquitted

A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor.

Crooked House pub company director steps down - as investigation into the fire continues

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'

Matthew Perry's death probe has concluded

Matthew Perry investigation into death concludes after Friends star was found unresponsive in hot tub

Carl-Oskar Bohlin warned that war could come to Sweden when it joins NATO

Swedes warned to 'brace for war', with Scandinavian country set to join NATO this year amid Russia tensions

Russia Navalny

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny jokes in court via video link from Arctic prison

Grant Shapps has warned that Britain could take further action against the Houthis

Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones

Extinct Great Apes

Largest great ape that ever lived ‘became extinct because of climate change’

Now, MPs and campaigners have called for the Mr Bates' honour to be re-submitted now that Ms Vennels has agreed to let go of her CBE.

Arise Sir Alan Bates? No 10 says it is 'common sense' for Horizon campaigner to be knighted - as Labour also back bid

Amy Harper

'Caring and sensitive' mum, 31, left dying for over a day after fall at home, as partner didn't call 999 for 33 hours

Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out on Pistorius' release in her first TV interview since his parole was granted.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole

A dead body has been found in the Stratford Centre car park in east London

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after dead body found in car at Stratford shopping centre in east London

Exclusive
Steve Hartshorn said he has been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while,

Police officers asked if their force is Conservative or Labour, as inspectors raise alarm at MPs’ interference

The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions.

Nottinghamshire constable investigated after former photographer, 80, killed by police van

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Ukraine’s Zelensky seeking air defence help on visit to Baltic nations

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram.

Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly dancer
Eleven people have been arrested over the tunnel incident

Secret 50ft tunnel dug by 'extremist rebel Hasidic Jews' under synagogue sparks riot in New York
Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Zelensky visits Baltic nations seeking more aid against Russia’s invasion

Skepta has apologised for album artwork he released.

Skepta apologises after rapper’s upcoming single artwork draws comparisons to Holocaust

Greggs said that the "pipeline of new shop opportunities remains strong", and expects to open between 140 to 160 net new shops in 2024.

On a roll: Greggs to open 160 more shops after rise in sales after festive period - will a store be opening near you?
Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid uncertainty over Fox's political vehicle

Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid doubt over Laurence Fox's political vehicle's future
Susan Johnston

Royle Family star Sue Johnston says she and friends discussed assisted dying after watching 'very dear friend die'
Israel Palestinians US Blinken

Blinken urges reform as he pushes post-war plan including Palestinian state

Winter-Storm

Storm batters US states as governors take emergency measures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit