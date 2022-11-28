'There is no hope': Family devastated as disappearance of British father and son in Costa del Sol treated as double murder

The disappearance of a British father and son in Costa del Sol three years ago is now being considered by police as a double murder, which has left the men's family feeling "hopeless".

Danny, 46 and Liam Poole, 22, went missing in April 2019 after flying to Malaga with £20,000 in their suitcases. Reports suggest the pair may have had links to drug gangs.

The father and son checked into a hotel in Estepona where they met two men for dinner. Danny was last seen on CCTV the following morning when he was pictured leaving the hotel alone in a hire car.

The car was then found abandoned two miles from the hotel around a month later. Over three years later, British police have launched a double murder investigation.

Liam’s sister Lauryn Poole, 23, told The Mirror: “There are more bad days than good days now. On the bad days, I’d been holding on to the idea that maybe everyone had got it wrong.

“There was hope there but now it’s gone. It’s brought on a whole new level of grief, and I’ve really struggled to accept it.”

Liam’s mum Lisa Berwick, 46, added that she "knew it from the start" but that it "still hurts" to have her worst fears confirmed.

Spanish police initially closed the case five months after their disappearance, though British police continued to investigate their disappearances after family members received terrifying ransom messages, reports The Sun.

A message addressed to Liam’s sister Lauryn read: "If you want to see your dad and brother alive again, come to Tangier with £100K. You have 24 hours."

Lauryn was then taken into hiding by British police.

Anyone with any information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.