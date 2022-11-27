Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend

27 November 2022, 23:01 | Updated: 27 November 2022, 23:02

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad
Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad. Picture: Facebook

By Adam Solomons

The man murdered with a piece of broken glass near Richmond Bridge on Saturday night has been named as a friend of Ian Wright and a boxing trainer for A-list actors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reece Newcombe, 31, had become a father to a baby girl just five months ago.

Newcombe's family wrote on Facebook tonight: 'This is the hardest thing for us to write.

'We are truly heartbroken at the loss of our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin.

'Words cannot describe our grief. Our family is broken and never will be the same again without Reece's larger than life personality.

READ MORE: Double murder probe as two teenagers, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart from each other

READ MORE: Police searching for man who 'tried to kidnap' 15-year-old girl at Manchester bus stop

'As a family, we will make sure his darling daughter Misse will know all about her Daddy and how much he loved her and how much he was loved by everyone.'

Reece poses for a smiley pic with ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Wright
Reece poses for a smiley pic with ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Wright. Picture: Facebook

The cruel murder comes at the end of a weekend which saw two 16-year-olds stabbed just a mile from each other in what police believe were 'linked' murders.

The lead detective in Mr Newcombe's killing, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, said tonight: 'We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

'Anyone who has yet to speak to us is urged to come forward immediately.

'My team are working to provide the deceased man's family with answers and the public could have valuable information that will help our investigation.'

Newcombe also trained Hollywood stars in boxing, including SAS Rogue Heroes star Jack O'Connell.

