Public urged to ‘stay alert’ during festive period as reports to counter-terror hotline more than double

8 November 2023, 06:52

Police said reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled.
Police said reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The number of reports to a police counter-terrorism hotline has more than doubled since Hamas launched its attack on Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hotline received 1,350 reports between 7 October and 25 October, police said. That is more than double the number of reports compared to the same period last year.

Reports with useful information to investigators increased nearly four times to 200.

"Sadly, history tells us that events overseas can inspire or accelerate acts of violence much closer to home,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said.

"We are working day and night with our partners to monitor the threat picture.

"We're acutely aware of the energising effect the conflict could have on those with extremist or terrorist intent.

"With that in mind, our counter-terrorism units across the country are reviewing their casework and checking that operational police activity is as effective as it can be to keep people safe.

"Critical to this work is the support of the public. As the increase in the number of reports to counter-terrorism policing in the last month shows, there is a real willingness from our communities to tell us about their concerns.

Read more: Israel 'wants to expel Palestinians from Gaza in replay of 1948 Nakba', ambassador to UK claims

Read more: 'Dead man walking': Israel surrounds Hamas leader in bunker and vows to eliminate him

The number of reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled.
The number of reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled. Picture: Alamy

"To those who have contacted police, thank you, your information can have a huge impact on what we do."

In the same period, the national counter-terrorism squad, which reviews material online, has also seen an increase in referrals from the public - rising to nearly 2,000 since October 7.

More than 350 of the referrals have required further investigation to establish if the incidents breach terrorism laws.

Mr Taylor also urged the public and businesses to stay vigilant to the risk of possible terrorist activity in the Christmas and New Year period.

“The coming months are filled with brilliant events and activities, where people will be coming together to enjoy the festive season,” he said.

"Sadly, we have seen before that terrorists can view these as attractive targets.

"Whilst we are working incredibly hard, with our partners, to make sure you can enjoy this time of year safely - our message is simple, stay alert and trust your instincts.

"Whether you're a business, an event organiser, a local authority or simply heading out with family and friends, if you see something that doesn't feel right, please report it.

"You won't be wasting our time and you could save lives."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scene close to the blast

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly minibus explosion in Kabul

Palestinians flee

Palestinians flee on foot as Israeli troops battle Hamas inside Gaza City

Around 100 people suffered injuries on board the ship when it was caught in bad weather

Saga Cruise ship passengers 'texted families goodbye' as boat was battered by massive waves in Bay of Biscay

G7 foreign ministers

G7 nations announce unified stance on Israel-Hamas war

Hamas are booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza

Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

Police have released footage of how they tracked down Al Sino.

Horrifying moment knifeman, 43, kicks down door before fatally stabbing daughter’s father-in-law over wedding gifts row

Exclusive
The Lord Mayor's Show dates back to the 13th century, when King John allowed the ancient City of London to appoint its own Mayor and each newly-elected mayor has been making the same annual journey through the streets for over 800 years.

Uncovered: Secret eco-protesters plot to disrupt historic Lord Mayor's Show on Armistice Day

A law banning 'drip pricing' will likely lead to a rise in air fares

Air fares could rise by £80 if King's Speech law to ban 'drip pricing' is introduced

The coroner leading the investigation into Johnson's death has called for neck guards to be worn.

‘Risk of future deaths’: Coroner calls for ice hockey neck guards to be mandatory after death of Adam Johnson

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers Blinken

G7 ministers seek unity on Israel-Hamas war and other global crises in Tokyo

Koreas Tensions

North Korea threatens ‘shower of shells’ in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets

Imran Hussain has stepped down from the Labour front bench

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over Sir Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza, as he calls for ceasefire

The government has announced £70 million for projects to help people stop smoking

Ministers hand out £70 million per year to get hundreds of thousands to quit smoking after tobacco ban announced

Alfie Lewis

Teenage boy stabbed to death outside Leeds school named as Alfie Lewis, as tributes pour in

Girls Aloud are set to get back together

Girls Aloud 'reunite for comeback' after 10 years with 'music video for new song already shot' and tour planned in 2024

Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘battling Hamas in the depths of Gaza City’

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Spain Politics

Police in Madrid clash again with protesters opposing Catalan separatists

Switzerland Blue Diamond

Blue diamond sells for more than £35m at Christie’s auction in Geneva

Sir Mark Rowley says police don't have the power to shut down the protest as it stands

Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met
Portugal Corruption

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

John and Susan Cooper

British couple John and Susan Cooper die after staying next to room in Egypt hotel treated for bed bugs hours before
The dog was thought to have been an XL bully

Police shoot dead 'XL Bully' after dangerous dog 'mauls owner and attacks another person'

"Free Palestine" is graffitied across Rochdale's Cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Credit: Twitter/@CallandDei63315

Rochdale Cenotaph is graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Neymar and his girlfriend were targeted

Neymar's fiancée's home broken into by robbers who tie up parents and steal bags, watches and jewellery
Grandson of Winston Churchill, Lord Nicholas Soames, speaks to Andrew Marr

Pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Weekend 'must go ahead', Winston Churchill's grandson tells LBC
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona’s heirs win legal battle over use of trademark

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit