Breaking News

Covid: 16 and 17-year-olds to be offered vaccine with no parental consent needed

4 August 2021, 15:31 | Updated: 4 August 2021, 16:09

By Sophie Barnett

All 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK will be offered a first coronavirus jab in the coming weeks and will not need the consent of their parents to get a vaccine, government advisors have announced.

Ministers have accepted the recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the NHS is making preparations to start giving first doses to around 1.4 million children.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, who chairs the JCVI, said: “In the UK a person who is 16 years or above is deemed able to consent for themselves.”

He added that the benefits of the coronavirus vaccine outweigh the risks.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid accepted the JCVI recommendation and has asked the NHS to prepare to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds "as soon as possible".

He said in a statement: "Today's advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) means more young people aged 16 and over can benefit from Covid-19 vaccines.

"I have accepted their expert recommendations and I have asked the NHS to prepare to vaccinate those eligible as soon as possible.

Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire.
Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

"The JCVI have not recommended vaccinating under-16s without underlying health conditions but will keep its position under review based on the latest data."

Wales’ Health Minister, Eluned Morgan says "We are now working with the NHS on the arrangements needed to offer the vaccination to all 16 and 17 year olds in line with the JCVI advice.”

The JCVI confirmed that vaccination experts are yet to set out a timeline for when youngsters should get their second dose, and will make further recommendations in the coming weeks.

Read more: Sister tells of heartbreak after brother, 42, died of covid because “he didn’t want vaccine in his body”

Read more: Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study

Under current UK guidance, if a child is able to understand the risks and benefits of any medical treatment then they can legally give consent without their parents' say-so, officials close to the programme said.

The child or young person's consent is considered the most appropriate consent, even if a parent disagrees.

It is understood that vaccinating healthy 12 to 15-year-olds is not being ruled out, but the JCVI want to look at more information first.

Experts have been constantly reviewing the data on vaccines for children, who will receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The JCVI said that a number of factors have been considered but the most important element was the risk/benefit of vaccination.

Read more: Around 94 per cent of adults in England likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, says ONS

Read more: Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up

Before coming to the conclusion, the JCVI said it considered potential adverse reactions following vaccination, the frequency and severity of severe Covid in children and young people, the occurrence of long Covid in children and the mental health and educational impacts of Covid, among other factors.

Experts chose to reconsider vaccinating young people following a surge in cases, increased data on vaccine safety and the success of the rollout here in the UK.

Before coming to the conclusion, the JCVI said it considered potential adverse reactions following vaccination, the frequency and severity of severe Covid in children and young people, the occurrence of long Covid in children and the mental health and educational impacts of Covid, among other factors.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Persian Gulf Tensions

Tanker ‘safe’ after hijack reported in Gulf of Oman

Maria Kolesnikova, foreground, and Maxim Znak

‘Freedom is worth fighting for’: Belarus activists on trial

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left

Head of World Health Organisation seeks Covid-10 vaccine booster moratorium
The Royals posted on Twitter: Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!

The Queen leads birthday wishes to Meghan Markle as she turns 40
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus sprinter arrives in Vienna after fleeing Olympic team officials
Fuel prices are at their highest since 2013.

Fuel prices reach eight-year high, RAC says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone
Scientists behind the React study also say cases are generally milder among those who are doubled jabbed

React study data 'supports' extending the vaccination programme to 16 year olds
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'No plans' for reciprocal charge as Brits face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area
Fiery clash with Green Party leader over Channel migrants arriving in UK

Iain Dale's fiery clash with Green Party's Sian Berry over Channel migrants arriving in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London