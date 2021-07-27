Covid: Cases fall for seventh day in a row but deaths highest since March

27 July 2021, 19:16 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 19:36

The number of positive coronavirus tests has fallen for the seventh consecutive day, but deaths continue to climb
By Daisy Stephens

The number of new cases of coronavirus in the UK has fallen for the seventh day in a row, but the number of deaths recorded is at its highest since mid-March.

As of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 23,511 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, but a further 131 people had died within 28 days of a positive test – the highest day-on-day rise since March 17.

"Rates are still high and the pandemic is not over yet, today we have recorded the highest number of deaths since March," said Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England.

"This is in part due to the high number of cases recorded in recent weeks.

"We know deaths follow when there are a high number of cases and data today highlights we are still in the third wave."

Whilst the fall in cases is a positive step, the figures are unlikely to reflect the reopening of society in England on July 19 and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people not to "run away with premature conclusions".

"I've noticed, obviously, that we are six days in to some better figures," said Mr Johnson, speaking to reporters on Tuesday in his first public appearance since having to self-isolate after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for Covid-19.

"But it is very, very important that we don't allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this.

"Step 4 of the opening-up only took place a few days ago, people have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the Government."

Dr Doyle urged people to play their part in suppressing the virus, saying: "Meeting outside is safer than inside, get two doses of the vaccine as soon as you can and isolate if you are told to by NHS Test & Trace.

"If you show symptoms, stay home and get a PCR test.

"Limiting your contacts is the best way to stop the virus spreading."

She added: "We can all help."

