No-deal Brexit planning may have 'crowded out' work on the UK's resilience preparedness for a pandemic

13 June 2023, 13:45 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 13:52

People arrived where the inquiry is being held to show pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic.
People arrived where the inquiry is being held to show pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The independent Covid inquiry has heard that Brexit may have interfered with and ‘crowded out’ the UK’s capacity to prepare for a pandemic.

The Covid inquiry, which started today, has heard that the impact of planning for a no-deal Brexit may have affected the UK’s ability to plan in the event of a pandemic.

Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel at the inquiry, said: "The pandemic struck the United Kingdom just as it was leaving the European Union.

"That departure required an enormous amount of planning and preparation, particularly to address what were likely to be the severe consequences of a no-deal exit on food and medicine supplies, travel and transport, business borders and so on.

"It is clear that such planning, from 2018 onwards, crowded out and prevented some or perhaps a majority of the improvements that central government itself understood were required to be made to resilience planning and preparedness.

"Did the attention therefore paid to the risks of a no-deal exit - Operation Yellowhammer as it was known - drain the resources and capacity that should have been continuing the fight against the next pandemic, that should have been utilised in preparing the United Kingdom for civil emergency?

"Or did all that generic and operational planning in fact lead to people being better trained and well-marshalled and, in fact, better prepared to deal with Covid and also to the existence of improved trade, medicine and supply links?

"My lady, on the evidence so far - but it will be a matter for you - we very much fear that it was the former."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

People stood outside the hearing at Dorland House in London with photos of lost loved ones.
People stood outside the hearing at Dorland House in London with photos of lost loved ones. Picture: Alamy

The inquiry was launched to look into the government’s handling of Covid and will mostly attempt to assess “the UK’s response to and impact of” the pandemic and “what lessons can be learned” from it.

Hearings start today and are not expected to be concluded until summer 2026, meanwhile final analysis may not arrive until as late as 2027.

The inquiry will be broken down into modules, the first four opened are: resilience and preparedness, core UK decision and political governance, impact of the pandemic on healthcare and vaccines and therapeutics.

Mr Keith also told the inquiry: "Extraordinary though it may seem, given that it's a word that's forever seared in the nation's consciousness, there was very little debate pre-pandemic of whether a lockdown might prove to be necessary in the event of a runaway virus, let alone how a lockdown could be avoided.

"Very little thought was given to how, if it proved to be necessary, how something as complex, difficult and damaging as a national lockdown could be put in place at all.”

He asked whether swine-flu “lead to concerns about overreacting” in the case of a global virus and added that while countries cannot necessarily be perfectly prepared for a pandemic, they can “certainly be underprepared”.

Read more: Boris Johnson misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed, privileges committee to say

Red more: Boris Johnson given 'warning letter' as former PM handed findings over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate

The inquiry will assess "whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality" of a pandemic.
The inquiry will assess "whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality" of a pandemic. Picture: Alamy

So far, the inquiry has heard testimonies from families who lost loved ones during the pandemic to the virus.

Those personally affected by loss during the pandemic have gathered outside the inquiry being held at Dorland House in London with photos of loved ones in frames.

The inquiry heard how people didn’t hug at funerals during the pandemic and how loved ones could not be buried in outfits, as they had to remain in sealed body bags.

Baroness Heather Hallett said: "I have promised many times that those who suffered hardship and loss are and will always be at the heart of the inquiry.

"And I have done my very best within the constraints upon me of time, resources and my terms of reference to fulfil that promise.

"I know that there are those who feel that the inquiry has not sufficiently recognised their loss or listened to them in the way that they feel appropriate but I hope that they will better understand, as the inquiry progresses, the very difficult balance I have had to strike.

"I hope they will understand when they see the results of the work we are doing that I am listening to them.

"Their loss will be recognised."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

11 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s home city

Connor Chapman denies murdering Elle Edwards

'Wholly innocent' beautician Elle Edwards gunned down with sub-machine gun in 'feud between two rival gangs'

Alfie Steele faced months of abuse.

Mum and partner guilty of killing Alfie Steele, 9, who died in cold bath following months of abuse

India South Asia Cyclone

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of cyclone’s arrival

NBA Finals Denver Shooting

Ten wounded in shooting after Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

Trump Classified Documents

Trump to face court charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

Three people have been killed in an attack in Nottingham

'Blood-curdling screams' as woman and man stabbed to death in Nottingham rampage before attacker hit three with van

Nilla Fischer playing in a friendly between Sweden and the USA at Friends Arena in Stockholm in 2021

Swedish players 'made to show their genitalia' at 2011 Women’s World Cup to prove they were female

Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting

Pictured: Dutch suspect accused of shooting English girl, 11, in France, who died cradled in her mother's arms

It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald

It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald

Russia Ukraine War

10 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city

Philippa Langley thinks Henry I could be in Reading

Woman who found Richard III thinks a second king could be buried under another car park

The woman was taken out of the casket and rushed back to hospital after she started banging on the inside during her own wake

‘Dead’ woman rushed to hospital after relatives heard her banging on coffin during her own wake

The aircraft crashed off the coast of Porthcawl

Light aircraft crashes into sea near Wales as lifeboats scramble to help pilot

Philippines Volcano

Thousands of villagers flee from erupting volcano in Philippines

Carla Foster has been jailed

'No one has the right to judge you': Mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit hits back

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yemen

UN secures insurance to remove oil from rusting tanker off Yemen

Three have been killed and others injured after a van tried to run people down in Nottingham

Three killed and others injured after van tries to run people over in Nottingham as man arrested for murder
Syria US

Helicopter accident in Syria leaves 22 US service members injured

Australia Bus Crash

Australian bus driver released on bail after being charged over fatal crash

Treat Williams has died

Hair star Treat Williams dies in motorbike crash near Vermont home

A major police response was in place in Nottingham this morning

Nottingham police incident: Three dead and three injured after linked attacks in city centre - live updates
Armed police deployed to Nottingham after a "major" incident

'Major police incident' shuts down roads across Nottingham as armed officers deploy and public urged to stay away
Obit Treat Williams

US actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorbike crash

Oleksander Zinchenko was speaking to LBC's Henry Riley

'In the difficult moments you realise who your friends are': Arsenal star praises UK government's Ukraine support
Colombia Plane Crash Children

Relatives fight for custody of children who survived Amazon jungle plane crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit