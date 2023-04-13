Rally driver Craig Breen dies in testing crash in Croatia

Driver Craig Breen, 33, died in a crash ahead of the Croatia Rally. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen who died in a crash during a testing session in Croatia.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that the 33-year-old driver had been killed at the pre-test event ahead of this weekend’s Croatia rally.

Craig, 33, was killed in a crash at about 11am today. His co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans," the team said.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”

Tributes have been paid to Irish rally driver Craig Breen who has died in a crash. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Police investigating two possible sightings of missing dog-walker last seen in Snowdonia

Read more: Seconds from disaster: Russia 'nearly shot down RAF plane' but malfunction stopped missile attack

The head of Toyota’s rally racing team Jari-Matti Latvala posted online: “We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Craig Breen. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and to all at Hyundai Motorsport, on behalf of everybody at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team.”

Craig finished second to Ott Tanak at Rally Sweden in February in his first start of the season.

The WRC said on Twitter: "The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

Current WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera paid tribute writing: "Rest in peace Craig. My thoughts are tonight with your family and friends."