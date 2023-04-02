Breaking News

Three arrested on suspicion of murder as man, 55, killed after being hit by van and second victim seriously injured

The men were hit outside the Bay Horse pub
The men were hit outside the Bay Horse pub. Picture: Google Maps

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed when he was hit by a van in Northumberland.

Two men were hit by the vehicle outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington at about 10pm on Saturday.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man, also 55, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 37 and 32, and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Officers have recovered a vehicle in Blyth and more police were sent to the area as part of the investigation.

Northumbria Police's Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and another has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time and we'd ask their privacy is respected.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and there will be additional officers deployed across the Cramlington and Blyth areas today (Sunday) while we carry out further inquiries and speak with witnesses.

"Please make yourselves known if you have any concerns or information you'd like to pass on.

"There is no wider risk to the public, and we would ask people to refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media about the case while inquiries remain ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the Tell Us Something page online, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.

