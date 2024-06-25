Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock - who was behind huge 2000s hit Butterfly dies at 49

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock has died at the age of 49. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock - real name Seth Binzer - has died at the age of 49.

The musician, behind the hit song Butterfly, died yesterday according to the Los Angeles medical examiner. No cause of death has been revealed.

Eight weeks ago he posted on Instagram: “I’m a lover than a fighter… but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself… Mr shifty true Love #sober alive and grateful.”

Seth struggled with addiction for years. In 2012 he was admitted to hospital after losing consciousness and was in a coma before he was eventually released.

Shifty Shellshock goes shopping in Beverly Hills with a female companion. Picture: Alamy

The band Crazy Town was formed in 1999 and in 2000 their classic song Butterfly topped US charts for two weeks and reached number one in several countries around the world.

He has two children, a son named Halo, from his marriage to Melissa Clark. And a son with a woman named Tracy called Gage.

The musician was behind the 2000 hit Butterfly. Picture: Alamy

In 2022, he started dating his childhood friend, Punky Brewster actress Soleil Moon Frye, 47, when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles.

He had struggled with drug addiction for many years and appeared on US reality television shows Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.

Last June a police mugshot of Seth went viral after the star was seen looking completely unrecognisable from his days the band. In April last year he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for driving under the influence of alcohol.