Cristiano Ronaldo 'could be sentenced to 99 lashes for adultery' after having photo taken with a painter in iran

13 October 2023, 15:24 | Updated: 13 October 2023, 15:47

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a sentence of '99 lashes for adultery' on his next visit to Iran because of this photo in which he hugged painter Fatima Hamimi. Picture: social media
Cristiano Ronaldo could face a sentence of '99 lashes for adultery' on his next visit to Iran because of this photo in which he hugged painter Fatima Hamimi.

By Stephen Rigley

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a sentence of '99 lashes for adultery' the next time he visits Iran because of a photo with a painter.

Iranian media have claimed that a large number of lawyers in the country have filed a complaint over the picture which was taken in his visit there back in September.

Ronaldo, visited Tehran, the capital of Iran, with his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr to face Persepolis in the group stage of the Asian in September.

While there, he met Iranian painter Fatima Hamimi, who is 85 per cent paralysed and wanted to give him a picture which she made especially for him.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Alamy

Reports say Ronaldo kissed her on the cheek and gave her a signed shirt, while he also posed for a photo in which he hugs her, which has attracted the ire of Iranian lawyers.

Iranian network Sharq Emroz, as per Mundo Deportivo, state that the Iranian justice system reacted quickly to the photo of the pair and sentenced Ronaldo to 99 lashes the next time he travels to Iran.

Al-Nassr are competing in the group stage of the Asian Champions League where they are in Group E alongside Iranian side Persepolis, Qatar side Al-Duhail and Takikistan's Istiklol.

He will not return to Iran in this phase of the competition but should they made the knock-out rounds, it cannot be ruled out that he will have to set foot on Iranian soil again.

It's said that if he does so, Ronaldo could be arrested by authorities in Iran to force him to serve the sentence. 

However, as reported by Marca, the sentence could be forgiven by a judge if 'the acts are not punishable or Ronaldo shows remorse'.

Ronaldo's representatives have been contacted for comment.

