Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after bombshell interview

The club announced that Ronaldo's second stint at the Old Trafford club has come to end. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Manchester United have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford by mutual agreement, with immediate effect, after the Portugal captain criticised the club in an explosive TV interview.

A statement on the club website said: "The club thanks him [Ronaldo] for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.

Ronaldo is with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar as they prepare for their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

A statement from the striker said: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early."

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

The decorated striker won the Champions League with Man Utd in 2008 during his first spell at the club. Picture: Alamy

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo came under intense scrutiny after an explosive interview, in which he criticised the club and the manager Erik Ten Hag.