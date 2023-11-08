Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says 'from the river to the sea' chant is anti-Semitic

8 November 2023, 10:09 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 10:11

The 'from the river to the sea' chant is anti-Semitic, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said.
The 'from the river to the sea' chant is anti-Semitic, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

The "from the river to the sea" chant used during pro-Palestine protests is anti-Semitic, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari as Breakfast, Frazer said she knew how people felt about "the marches, the number of people on these marches and what they’re saying".

Addressing use of the phrase "from the river to the sea", she went on to say: "That is a chant that is calling for the eradication of the state of Israel and by analogy therefore the eradication of the Jews within Israel and I think that is extremely offensive.

“I think it is anti-Semitic,” Frazer added.

Read more: 'Very provocative' Armistice Day pro-Palestine protest must be kept 'under review' Culture Secretary tells LBC

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says 'from the river to the sea' chat IS anti-Semitic

It comes amid concerns that protesters may disrupt Armistice Day after the head of the Met Police said there is no law that he can use to stop the pro-Palestine march from taking place.

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in London again on Saturday to protest the war in Gaza and the thousands of civilian casualties.

Frazer said: "I do think it is wrong for criminal activity to take place, which is intimidating, which involves extremist behaviour, which involves incitement to racial hatred and I do think the police should think carefully about that and I hope that they keep this under review."

She went on to say: "This is a very provocative event and what we’re talking about this weekend is respecting those who have fought for our country, respecting the fallen... the wounded and servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice – their lives for our country."

Read more: Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met

Read more: Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over Sir Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza, as he calls for ceasefire

Culture Secretary says Met police should keep protests on Armistice Day under review

The controversial "from the river to the sea" phrase has been widely criticised due to its prominence at the protests, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously saying: "It means the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea - the boundaries of Israel - and comes from the dark days when most Palestinian groups sought to eliminate Israel.

"It was dropped by mainstream organisations after Israel and the PLO [Palestinian Liberation Organisation] made peace with the 1993 Oslo Accords."

A senior Labour MP was also suspended at the end of October for using the phrase at a pro-Palestine rally in London.

Andy McDonald, the MP for Middlesbrough, used the phrase as he called for peace amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

"We won't rest until we have justice, until all people, Israelis and Palestinians, between the river and the sea can live in peaceful liberty," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cruise Recall

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars after pedestrian hurt

Darlyn Morais died after being bitten by the spider.

Brazilian singer, 28, dies after horror spider bite to face as stepdaughter hospitalised by same spider

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman were confronted during a debate over the controversial comments

'Think very carefully': Keir Starmer warns PM about Suella Braverman

Customers lined up around the block to support a Jewish cafe owner in New York.

Customers line up around the block to support Jewish cafe owner in New York after his baristas all quit over support of Israel
Supporters celebrate

Democrats win in several states on abortion rights in US off-year elections

The Culture Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Sports Secretary caught offside by Nick Ferrari as she can't name Rugby adviser she's met with twice in last few months

Xi Jinping

Chinese leader urges countries to unite in tackling AI challenges

Palestinians flee

Palestinians flee on foot as Israeli troops battle Hamas inside Gaza City

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace

Manhunt launched for shoplifter who hit baby in the face after stealing from Northumberland shop

Kathleen Folbigg

Court considers overturning mother’s convictions for killing four children

G7 foreign ministers

G7 nations announce unified stance on Israel-Hamas war

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer described the planned march as 'very provocative'

'Very provocative' Armistice Day pro-Palestine protest must be kept 'under review' Culture Secretary tells LBC

Possession of nitrous oxide will be a criminal offence from today.

'Hippy crack' laughing gas made illegal in UK - with dealers facing up to 14 years behind bars

Scene close to the blast

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly minibus explosion in Kabul

Around 100 people suffered injuries on board the ship when it was caught in bad weather

Saga Cruise ship passengers 'texted families goodbye' as boat was battered by massive waves in Bay of Biscay

Hamas are booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza

Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have released footage of how they tracked down Al Sino.

Horrifying moment knifeman, 43, kicks down door before fatally stabbing daughter’s father-in-law over wedding gifts row
The Lord Mayor's Show dates back to the 13th century, when King John allowed the ancient City of London to appoint its own Mayor and each newly-elected mayor has been making the same annual journey through the streets for over 800 years.

Uncovered: Secret eco-protesters plot to disrupt historic Lord Mayor's Show on Armistice Day
A law banning 'drip pricing' will likely lead to a rise in air fares

Air fares could rise by £80 if King's Speech law to ban 'drip pricing' is introduced

Police said reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled.

Public urged to ‘stay alert’ during festive period as reports to counter-terror hotline more than double
The coroner leading the investigation into Johnson's death has called for neck guards to be worn.

‘Risk of future deaths’: Coroner calls for ice hockey neck guards to be mandatory after death of Adam Johnson
Japan G7 Foreign Ministers Blinken

G7 ministers seek unity on Israel-Hamas war and other global crises in Tokyo

Koreas Tensions

North Korea threatens ‘shower of shells’ in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets

Imran Hussain has stepped down from the Labour front bench

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over Sir Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza, as he calls for ceasefire
The government has announced £70 million for projects to help people stop smoking

Ministers hand out £70 million per year to get hundreds of thousands to quit smoking after tobacco ban announced
Alfie Lewis

Teenage boy stabbed to death outside Leeds school named as Alfie Lewis, as tributes pour in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit