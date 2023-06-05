Cyclist left needing ‘extensive surgery’ for broken jaw after being punched for crashing into child in east London

A cyclist was attacked after colliding with a girl on a zebra crossing in Hackney. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A cyclist was punched in the face and left needing surgery after being attacked in a street in east London.

The cyclist crashed into a girl on a zebra crossing in Hackney, and was assaulted by a member of the public.

After the girl was hit, at around 11am on Saturday May 13 on Lauriston Road, E9, a man approached the cyclist and punched him in the face before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is not believed to have been known to the child.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and required ‘extensive surgery,’ police said.

The child did not suffer any injuries in the crash, police said.

Hackney police want anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD 3783/2June.