Cyclists forced to take evasive action as driver caught on camera squeezing down London cycle superhighway

22 November 2022, 15:39 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 16:13

The cyclist's footage shows bike users on CS3 veering out of the way
The cyclist's footage shows bike users on CS3 veering out of the way. Picture: TikTok / Cycling _in_London

By Danielle DeWolfe

A motorist has been caught on camera swapping London's roads for the city's cycle superhighway, as footage shows the vehicle narrowly missing cyclists as it attempts to squeeze through the narrow two-way cycle lane.

Filmed on a body worn camera by a cyclist following the car, the footage shows the lone driver continuing to drive for nearly 30 seconds before realising his mistake, with cyclists veering out of his path.

Taking a wrong turn down the CS3 cycle highway, the busy commuter route connects Barking in the east with Lancaster Gate in central London.

Posted by TikTok page @Cycling_in_London, cyclists can be heard shouting: “Get in the cycle lane!”

Alarmed bike users can be seen veering out of the car's path, as the vehicle continues to drive down the blue highlighted section of roadway in spite of road markings.

For most the route, cyclists are separated from other traffic in segregated cycle lanes - with the video initially showing a section of raised curb between the route and roadway.

One commenter wrote: "He drove past 2 or 3 dropped curbs by the time they actually left the cycle lane."

Another wrote: "To be fair, theres so much random paint on the actual roads these days its hard to tell what is and isn't a road or lane (not a joke)."

CS3 Cycle Superhighway stretches from East London to the centre of the city.
CS3 Cycle Superhighway stretches from East London to the centre of the city. Picture: LBC / Alamy

A number of commenters reiterated that this section of road, believed to be near Tower Hill in East London, features contrasting and overlapping road markings.

Having now wracked up nearly half a million views on the social media platform, the driver, who is yet to be identified, can eventually be seen pulling over to the side of the road.

