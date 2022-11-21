On-duty police officer found cradling a wine bottle whilst asleep at the wheel was three times the legal drink-drive limit

21 November 2022, 23:47

Helen Kane was found behind the wheel of the marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs and was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day
Helen Kane was found behind the wheel of the marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs and was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

An on-duty female police officer found “slumped” asleep behind the wheel of her patrol vehicle whilst cradling a bottle of white wine was over three times the legal drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Helen Kane, 38, was found guilty of misconduct after a passing dog walker found her slouched against the driver's side of the police van with its engine still running on November 3 last year.

The Northumbria Police officer, who denied the charges, was found guilty by a jury at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday.

The marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs, was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of a junction in Whickham, near Gateshead.

Kane, from Belmont, County Durham, was seen to have a bottle of white wine between her legs when she was found asleep in the middle of the day.

Read more: Two teenagers killed and two critical after car ploughs into group of pedestrians in West Midlands

Read more: Pensioner and toddler killed after Porsche and Vauxhall collide on motorway

Helen Kane, 38, was found guilty of misconduct after a passing dog walker found her slouched against the driver's side of the police van
Helen Kane, 38, was found guilty of misconduct after a passing dog walker found her slouched against the driver's side of the police van. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Appearing in court charged with misconduct in a public office, the former officer continued to deny the charges.

Prosecutor Robin Turton said: “After several bangs [on the window] the female police officer's head raised up and she wound down the window and had a brief conversation.

“The officer said she was alright, but when she was told she was parked in the middle of the road, she said: "Am I?".

“Between her legs was a brown wine bottle. When the member of the public was satisfied the driver was OK, she walked off but took a photograph of the police vehicle and phoned 999.”

The court heard how Kane, who was later taken to Southwick Police Station in Sunderland, gave a breath test reading of 117 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs, was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day
The marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs, was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Taking to the stand, Kane said she had been going through “personal and professional” issues, the latter of which stemmed from recent protests in Newcastle city centre in which a member of the public was bitten by a police dog.

She said: “My police dog was wrongly identified as that dog. As a result, I was advised by Northumbria Police there was a risk to me.”

Describing how a trip to her GP had resulted in anti-depressants being prescribed for her anxiety, Kane admitted she didn’t like taking time off work, instead using “alcohol to cope”.

The jury also heard that Kane had one previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol in her system, which stemmed from the same incident. It’s an offense she admitted to.

Kane is due to be sentenced on a date yet to be set, but likely to be before the end of the year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer is set to tell business chiefs to end cheap labour as Rishi Sunak rebuffs CBI calls to ease stance on migration

Keir Starmer will warn business chiefs to end "cheap labour" as Rishi Sunak quashes calls to ease migration laws

A man looks at the Independent Square in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham

One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment

Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Wales held the USA to a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup match

Wales hold USA to 1-1 draw in opening World Cup game amid LGBTQ controversy

Indonesia earthquake survivors

Earthquake topples buildings and kills ‘at least 162’ on Indonesia’s Java island

Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations

Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling

Activists outside the Maltese law courts

Malta plans to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane which fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin, Colombia

Eight dead after small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood

Welsh fans claim LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Rainbow bucket hats snatched from Welsh LGBT supporters by Qatari security ahead of World Cup clash with USA

Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”.

Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

The beautiful centre of Presicce, Italy, pictured on Christmas day in 2018

Picturesque Italian town to pay £25,000 to people willing to buy a house and move there for good

A general view of a flooded area near Shkoder town, north-west Albania

Six dead after heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Janusz Walus in 1997

South Africa’s top court orders Chris Hani’s killer to be paroled

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Ukraine could ‘reach Crimea by Christmas with Russia war over by spring' says ex major general
Mali political map with capital Bamako, international borders and neighbors. Republic and landlocked country in West Africa. Gray illustration.

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

Jack Grealish performed a special celebration for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy

Heart of gold: Jack Grealish keeps promise to Finlay, 11, performing special 'worm' celebration after World Cup goal
1

Iran players fall silent during national anthem after months of anti-regime protests back home
Wintry Weather New York

Biden sends federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm

1

Fans pack pubs and millions watch from home and even call in sick as England take lead against Iran
Nasa Moon Rocket

Nasa capsule in slingshot move around moon in last big step before lunar orbit

1

Female TV reporter robbed live on air while covering World Cup in Qatar

England went 5-1 up after goals from Bellingham, Saka, Sterling and Rashford

England's six-y football! Three Lions enjoy record breaking World Cup win thrashing Iran 6-2
Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water

Kung fu legend Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water, say scientists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'
David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule
'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit