Two teenagers killed and two critical after car ploughs into group of pedestrians in West Midlands

By Stephen Rigley

A 16-year-old girl and a man of 19 died and two others were fighting for their lives after a car hit a crowd of onlookers in Oldbury.

The blue Nissan Skyline collided with a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road late last night.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remained in police custody this morning, November 21.

A West Midlands police spokesperson said: "We’re investigating after two people died in a collision in Oldbury last night.

"We understand a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm. A man, aged 19, and a 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and sadly were pronounced dead at the scene.

"A man and woman in their 20s were also injured and taken to hospital where their condition is described as life threatening. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time.

"We know there were lots of people who had gathered in the area at the time of the collision and would have witnessed what happened. I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so.