Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose to receive £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage scandal

23 August 2023, 12:52 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 12:55

Dame Alison Rose will step down
Dame Alison Rose will step down. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose, who quit over the handling of the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account, will receive a £2.4m pay package.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The company has said it will continue to review her planned pay and bonus payouts in relation to ongoing investigations into her actions surrounding a row over Nigel Farage's account.

Ms Rose had led the company for four years as chief executive officer but stepped down on July 25 following the row over the closure of former Ukip leader Mr Farage's account with Coutts, the private bank run by NatWest.

She resigned after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about Mr Farage's finances following a discussion with a BBC journalist.

Ms Rose is currently seeing out her 12-month notice period with the banking group.

The firm announced today it will pay her £1.155 million in salary for the year, £1.155 million in NatWest shares - which she will receive over a five-year period - and £115,566 in pension payments.

The pay deal totals around £2.43 million.

In a statement, the firm added: "Ms Rose's notice period and the payments she will continue to receive for the notice period will be reviewed on a continuing basis, having regard to the internal and external investigations relating to the account closure arrangements at Coutts and associated events.

"Decisions on these awards, along with any decisions regarding other remuneration matters, will be made taking into account the findings of the investigations, as appropriate."

It added that policies allowing the company to potentially "claw back" bonus payments will apply to the former boss.

Last month she admitted making "a serious error of judgment" by discussing Mr Farage's bank account at Coutts with a journalist.

NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said in July: "The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

"She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her."

In her own resignation statement, Dame Alison thanked her colleagues "for all that they have done", adding: "I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth."

Read more: 'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

Read more: Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

The controversy came after Mr Farage presented a 40-page dossier, showing that his Coutts account had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank's values.

Mr Farage, the founder of the Brexit Party, was a key driving force behind the UK leaving the European Union, and has repeatedly called for lower immigration. These views put him at odds with much of the country, although he also has many supporters.

The evidence, which he got from the bank itself through a data request, contradicted a BBC News story that said Mr Farage's account was closed because he didn't meet the £1 million threshold to bank with Coutts.

Alison Rose
Alison Rose. Picture: Getty

The BBC and its business editor Simon Jack apologised, saying the reporting had been based on information from a "trusted and senior source" but "turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate".

Apologising earlier, Dame Alison said she thought the information was already in the public domain.

She said she had not revealed “any personal financial information” about Mr Farage but admitted: “I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.

"Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him."

Sir Howard said the "overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage's accounts had been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank", before promising an independent review, which will be made public.

Columnist for The Telegraph, Simon Heffer calls for NatWest boss's resignation.

Sheldon Mills, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive director for consumers and competition, said it had raised concerns about breaches of confidentiality by Coutts and its parent company NatWest.

He also emphasised the importance of a "well-resourced" independent review to investigate the matter "swiftly" and "fully", adding: "On the basis of the review and any steps taken by other authorities, such as the Financial Ombudsman Service or Information Commissioner, on relevant complaints, we will decide if any further action is necessary."

Several Conservative MPs, including Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, had already called on Dame Alison to go. Downing Street had also voiced "significant concerns" about the incident.

The government owns close to 39% of NatWest, after a bailout in the 2008 financial crisis. The government was the majority shareholder until March last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rudi Giuliani

Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

Trees burn near the north-eastern Greek village of Kirkis

European crews join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece

Journalists film the live telecast of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the Moon

India lands spacecraft near Moon’s south pole at second attempt

Indian schoolchildren prepare for the country's latest Moon landing

India prepares to land spacecraft on the Moon on second attempt in four years

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon's south pole

India makes history as first country to successfully land spacecraft on Moon's south pole

Lucy Letby faces being stripped of her NHS pension after being found guilty of the murders of seven babies.

Lucy Letby faces being 'stripped of her NHS pension' following baby murders

Scorching temperatures have returned to Italy

Italy on red alert: Tourists told to stay indoors as Nero heatwave set to send temperatures soaring above 40C

People walk through a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on Haiti and Dominican Republic

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand’s Thaksin moved from jail to hospital a day after returning from exile

Some of the boys rescued from the cable car

Pakistani children saved from broken cable car feared they would die

Russian General Sergei Surovikin

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ fired after vanishing in wake of Wagner uprising

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp outside Southport Magistrates' Court in Queensland in 2016

Australian prosecutors drop case against Amber Heard over pet Yorkshire terriers

An investigator examines a damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district

Huge explosion hits Moscow skyscraper in fresh kamikaze drone attack

A Philippine supply boat manoeuvres around Chinese coast guard ships in the South China Sea

Philippine supply boats breach Chinese coast guard blockade in South China Sea

Protesters sing Glory To Hong Kong at a shopping centre

Hong Kong government granted appeal over court refusal to ban protest song

A £20,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that will help bring the attackers to justice.

£20,000 reward offered after father-to-be, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Neighbours of Lucy Letby's parents have said the couple plan to move to near the prison

Lucy Letby’s parents 'want to move close to prison' so they can be near baby killer daughter
Rishi Sunak has been blocked from overruling ‘nightmare’ Ulez expansion

Rishi Sunak 'blocked from overruling Ulez expansion' as fury grows over 'nightmare' scheme

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his vote at a polling station in Harare

Polls open in Zimbabwe as president known as ‘the crocodile’ seeks second term

An investigator examines damage to a skyscraper in the Moscow City business district

Russia launches drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again

Wednesday could be the capital's final hot spell.

Temperatures set to soar to 26C in capital's 'final hot spell' of the year ahead of bank holiday weekend
The victim was fatally attacked in Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton, Gateshead

Murder probe after man, 26, sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ after answering door of Gateshead home
One of Lucy Letby's friends has said she refuses to believe her guilt

'We stand by her': Friends of serial baby killer Lucy Letby refuse to believe she’s guilty

One frustrated passenger, Stephen, revealed his flight was cancelled just an hour before departure

‘No excuse for last minute cancellations,’ says former airline boss as passengers hit out at summer flight disruption
The thief is believed to have been operating for at least two decades

British Museum thief has been operating for ‘two decades’ selling items worth thousands for ‘just a few hundred pounds’
A team of surgeons performed the UK's first womb transplant.

UK’s first womb transplant hailed ‘massive success’ as woman donates womb to younger sister in 'remarkable' first

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit