'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

3 July 2023, 11:24

Caller seething as UK banks are told to uphold freedom of speech

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

The fiery call came as the Treasury is expected to tell banks to uphold freedom of speech, as some Brexiteers such as Nigel Farage and a gender-critical vicar have reportedly had their bank accounts closed.

Chris in Chingford told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I don't share this view that they close anyone's account because that person feels that they are over-supporting a particular movement, in this case, LGBT groups.

"This is crazy Nick, this is crazy! This has gone too far!" he added, beginning to raise his voice.

"How angry are you Chris?" Nick asked.

"Very! Banks should be doing banking that's it!" the caller exclaimed.

"When I go in the bank just give me my money, take my money, don't tell me anything about any other groups or political parties, no groups, that's it - enough!" he raged.

READ MORE: 'Failure would be doing nothing': Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded as he defends controversial Ulez scheme

Nick Ferrari challenges Just Stop Oil Spokesperson after five charges after Pride Parade

Struggling to contain his mirth, Nick asked: "If there was a bank manager listening now who's thinking of closing an account on a Christian group, what would you say to him or her?"

"I would say to him and her, first you're crazy, second, all Christians, all religious groups in the world should close their accounts their accounts with you", the caller in Chingford replied, reiterating that banks should just "do banking" and that schools should stick to teaching educational content void of information about movements.

READ MORE: 'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet

Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

The Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC

Rwanda plan will be 'money well spent' if it 'makes it less attractive' for migrants crossing the Channel, minister says

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

Nick Ferrari was reacting to the cost of the Rwanda migrant plan

'Just give them half and they'll go away happy': Nick Ferrari reacts to Rwanda plan £170k per migrant cost

"I got angry because I’m British": Ben Elton has defended comments he made at Rishi Sunak

'I got angry. I wanted new ideas': Ben Elton defends describing Rishi Sunak as a 'narcissistic sociopath'

“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber

Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub

Megan, 29, thanked LBC listeners

'You've given me the gift of life': Cancer patient, 29, thanks LBC listeners who raised tens of thousands for treatment

Exclusive
RMT's Mick Lynch speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday

RMT's Mick Lynch says Keir Starmer does not show enough support for strikes - as he warns no end for commuter agony

Cancer sufferer, 29, needs help fundraising for life saving treatment

Cancer sufferer, 29, needs to raise 'intimidating' sum for lifesaving treatment

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

Nick Ferrari

'We need to have accountability': Dr Rachel Clarke says 'we can't move on' from Partygate

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

The Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims people arriving in the UK on small boats have 'values at odds with our country'
Nick and Diane Abbot

Dianne Abbott should ‘leave Labour’ and join ‘Jeremy Corbyn’ demands Labour Against Antisemitism spokesperson
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

1 month ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

1 month ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Cummins thought his rescuer was an angel

Ex-mayor, 75, rescued after getting stuck under pipe for five days when 'taking a shortcut to the train station'
Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Nero dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute
Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

Rishi Sunak facing threat from right of Conservative party, as MPs demand cuts to 'destabilising' mass migration
Partygate investigator Sue Gray who can start as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in September

Partygate investigator Sue Gray broke Civil Service code by discussing a job with Labour, inquiry finds
Holidaymakers are facing chaos this summer again

Brits face summer travel chaos again as holiday flights spike and air traffic control overstretched
A mother has been arrested in Manacor

Mother, 45, arrested 'after abandoning five-year-old daughter to drink all day' on Mallorca holiday
Sebastian Harris was the youngest visitor to the Titanic

Youngest ever visitor to the Titanic passed out from lack of oxygen on trip to ocean depths
I recognised it was Musk’s train set and he was taking us all on the ride, but now, a growing number of us are one station closer to getting off.

Elon Musk's Twitter Circus: A growing number of users weary of the ride

The Australians had clearly worked out that England batsman Jonny Bairstow walks out of his crease too early.

It would be just not cricket if children end up copying the Australians