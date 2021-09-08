Dame Cressida Dick 'set for two-year extension as Met chief'

Dame Cressida Dick may be in line for two more years as London's top cop. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

The Home Office has refused to confirm if Dame Cressida Dick will get two more years as the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police - despite a fresh report that she will.

The capital's leading police chief is poised to remain in her role until 2024 thanks to an extension on her current five-year contract being prepared by Home Secretary Priti Patel, the Evening Standard reported.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is also believed to have given his backing to the decision on the basis she is still the best person for the job, the paper added.

But the Home Office has remained tight-lipped, declining to confirm if she will remain in charge.

It comes despite a string of controversies that have rocked Scotland Yard and the commissioner in recent months.

The Met Police was condemned for its "deeply disturbing" handling of the Sarah Everard vigil in March, with some calling for Dame Cressida to resign immediately after.

A parliamentary inquiry later found the actions of the police on that night breached the public's "fundamental rights" to a peaceful protest.

Elsewhere, the force was found to be "institutionally corrupt" after the findings of a historic inquiry into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan in 1987 were published.

The Met boss said she had "no intention of resigning" following the accusations and that she did not accept the conclusion.

When asked to comment on the report, a Home Office spokesperson said the department would not speculate on her appointment.

The spokesperson continued: "The Home Secretary works closely with the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor of London to protect the public, make our streets safer and reduce crime.

"The appointment of the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is a formal process which will be confirmed in the proper way."