Dame Jenni Murray backs assisted dying campaign after mother's 'painful' death and brands current laws 'inhumane'

22 January 2024, 15:26 | Updated: 22 January 2024, 15:32

Dame Jenni Murray has backed an assisted dying campaign after witnessing the 'inhumane' way her dying mother was forced to cling to life amid her 'indescribable pain and distress'
Dame Jenni Murray has backed an assisted dying campaign after witnessing the 'inhumane' way her dying mother was forced to cling to life amid her 'indescribable pain and distress'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Broadcasting legend Dame Jenni Murray has backed an assisted dying campaign after witnessing the 'inhumane' way her dying mother was forced to cling to life amid 'indescribable pain and distress'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Women's Hour host of 33 years said witnessing the difference in deaths between her mother and father convinced her to back legislation that would allow individuals to choose how and when they die.

Backing the campaign from the Express newspaper, Dame Jenni said it was "obviously the right thing to do”.

The 73-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 - the same day her mother died from Parkinson's disease.

Dame Jenni said witnessing the end of her mother Winifred's life in a care home, where she begged to die, reassured her that the outdated laws were "inhumane".

She told the paper her mother's experience has stayed with her ever since.

“I have heard from so many people and families who have suffered indescribable pain and distress," she told the paper.

Dame Jenni Murray at The Oldie Literary Lunch July 17, 2018 at Simpsons on the Strand
Dame Jenni Murray at The Oldie Literary Lunch July 17, 2018 at Simpsons on the Strand. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Royle Family star Sue Johnston says she and friends discussed assisted dying after watching 'very dear friend die'

Read More: Keir Starmer says current assisted dying laws 'don't really work' as he calls to change the rules

As her mother came towards the end of her life, Dame Jenni said she would visit her mother everyday where she would beg: "Jen, please help me die".

She was "in pain" and was "not the woman she wanted to be," Dame Jenni added.

"There was nothing I could do for her. I had to tell her over and again there was nothing I could do and it has haunted ever since. It is what made me a campaigner on this issue.”

The former Women's Hour presenter who helmed the programme between 1987 and 2020 has since put her support behind charity Dignity in Dying.

Some 80,000 people have also pledged their support to the campaign, the paper said, signing a petition that would force a Parliamentary debate on the issue. The petition requires 100,000 signatures to force a vote.

A vote took place in Parliament in 2015 but the Coroners and Justice Act still outlaws the practice as either murder or manslaughter.

Queen Elizabeth II meets radio presenter Jenni Murray at a reception for the Women's Royal Voluntary Service at St James's Palace, March 21, 2005
Queen Elizabeth II meets radio presenter Jenni Murray at a reception for the Women's Royal Voluntary Service at St James's Palace, March 21, 2005. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'No plans to legalise assisted dying,' minister says, as Esther Rantzen's children say 'she shouldn't have to die alone'

Read More: Time for new debate on assisted dying, says Wes Streeting as Dame Esther Rantzen reveals Dignitas plan

Helping someone with assisted dying or going with them so it can be done abroad carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

“The way things are is utterly inhumane. I consider it my life to live and it ought to be my life to end, in whatever way I choose," Dame Jenni concluded.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has also called for a change to the rules on assisted dying. He told Nick Ferrari earlier this month he would vote in favour of assisted dying "subject to it being the right change" in the law.

"I am an advocate to change the law," said Sir Keir, "Obviously that change has to be very carefully crafted."

The Labour leader looked at cases of assisted dying during his time as Head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dame Esther Rantzen revealed in December she joined the Swiss assisted-dying clinic Dignitas, prompting a renewed conversation about changing the rules around assisted dying.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Labour Government will "get ahead" of torrential storms, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused the Conservatives of implementing a "sticking plaster" approach over Storm Isha

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would ‘get ahead’ of torrential weather - as five killed by Storm Isha

Former US president Donald Trump leaves his apartment building in New York on Monday

Possible Trump evidence in sex abuse defamation trial postponed

Hollywood star criticised for eating snow

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after being criticised for eating 'filthy' snow off her car

Flights were delayed amid the storm

Flights to UK and Ireland diverted to Europe amid Storm Isha chaos, as passengers 'forced to sleep on the floor'

Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives

Man dies after falling down manhole as Storm Isha causes chaos with 99mph winds

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

Aslef has called off LNER strike action planned for February

Relief for commuters as LNER drivers call off five day strike action

Donald Tusk

Polish PM visits Ukraine in latest show of support for Kyiv against Russia

Tommy Robinson arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tommy Robinson denies charge of refusing to leave anti-Semitism march, after organisers urged him to stay away

Nikki Haley

South Carolina Republican backs Donald Trump over Nikki Haley in primary

Morgan Ribeiro flew to Turkey for weight loss surgery

Tributes paid to British woman, 20, who died in Serbia hospital after £2,500 weight loss surgery in Turkish clinic

Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives

Now Storm Jocelyn set to batter UK and Ireland with fresh 'danger to life' warning after Storm Isha claims two lives

Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed into the River Cynon in the village of Fernhill, south Wales, in summer 2019

‘Loving, caring’ boy, 13, died after being deliberately pushed into river in 'prank' in South Wales, coroner says

Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband

Latest News

See more Latest News

No10 said the government would not countenance axing Saturday post services

Rishi Sunak 'would not countenance' ending Saturday post as controversial plans to reform Royal Mail emerge
Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump celebrates Ron DeSantis’ decision to end presidential campaign

Narendra Modi

Modi opens controversial Hindu temple ahead of national polls in India

Landslide rescue efforts

Bodies retrieved after dozens of people buried in Chinese landslide

Hamas has said there is no chance of releasing hostages

Hamas says there's 'no chance' the remaining hostages will be freed after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire deal
Taliban fighter

Taliban enforcing restrictions on single and unaccompanied Afghan women – UN

Israelis protest

Saudi Arabia ‘won’t recognise Israel without path to a Palestinian state’

Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after the death of an elderly man.

Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Susan Hall has gaps in her knowledge about London, including a London bus fare

Susan Hall doesn't know what a London bus ride costs, how much police are paid, or who owns Hammersmith Bridge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit