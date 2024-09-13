Dangerous cyclists ‘face penalty points on their driving licence’

Ministers are looking at proposals to add points to cyclists' driving licences if they commit offences. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Cyclists who ride recklessly and commit road traffic offences face having penalty points put on their driving licence.

Under proposals being looked at by ministers, cycling offences could be made “endorsable on driving licences for motor vehicles.”

The suggestions were made during a debate on cycling in the House of Lords.

Lord Hendy, a former Commissioner of Transport for London, said: “I was interested to hear some suggestions from the noble Lord, Lord Hogan-Howe, about licensing and adding cycling to driving licences, and particularly about maybe making cycling offences endorsable on driving licences for motor vehicles. We will certainly look at that,” the Evening Standard reported.

“If they cycle irresponsibly, if they do not use lights or are not visible, or if their use of the highway creates an unsafe environment or causes a nuisance, they may be committing a number of offences that can make them liable for prosecution,” he explained.

The idea of a registration system for bikes was dismissed as being “too complex and expensive to design and administer.”

Former Metropolitan Police Chief Lord Hogan-Howe sad he had a ‘near death experience’ with a cyclist with no lights on Victoria Street in London.

“ I do think there is a case for making sure that pedestrians are protected from the behaviour of bad cyclists... cyclists who behave badly,” he said.

He added: “I don’t think road traffic law has maintained the accountability of cyclists in a way that motor vehicles are regulated."