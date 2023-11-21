Watch shocking moment Audi hits 100mph on wrong side of road in Cornwall as driver, 31, jailed

21 November 2023, 17:43

Police release footage after dangerous driver jailed following 100mph pursuit in Cornwall

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A dangerous driver who hit 100mph in his Audi while driving on the wrong side of a carriageway in Cornwall has been jailed.

Louis Roser drove into oncoming traffic on the A390 through Hewas Water, Cornwall, in his Audi A3 in October.

Police eventually caught Roser after a three-minute chase, which did not lead to any crashes or injuries.

Upon being caught, Roser told cops: "I think the manner of my driving is appalling".

He added that there was "no excuse".

Louis Roser
Louis Roser. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police
Moment Louis Roser is arrested
Moment Louis Roser is arrested. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

Roser, 31, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 13 months and banned from getting behind the wheel for three years.

He apologised to officers under police interview.

Roser also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and using a vehicle without insurance when he appeared before Truro Crown Court.

Inspector Greg Hodgkiss, of the Force’s Roads Policing team, said: “The manner of driving was incredibly dangerous and Roser put himself, members of the public and the officers at serious risk of harm.

“With safety being the priority, officers made tactical contact with the car and forced it to stop.

“We wanted to share this video with the public to highlight the important message that this type of driving will not tolerated and could have resulted in someone being seriously, or even fatally, injured.

“We will take robust action and hold people to account for their actions.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, added that Roser's actions were "absolutely lethal" and easily caused the death of a bystander.

“The custodial sentence handed down to this offender is only right and I am pleased he will not be able to use our roads for at least the next three years." she added.

In 2022, 47 people were killed and 741 seriously injured in road traffic accidents in Devon and Cornwall.

