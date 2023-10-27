Former British paratrooper volunteering in Ukraine confirmed dead after being 'accidentally shot' by fellow soldier

27 October 2023, 06:41

Daniel Burke
Daniel Burke. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A British former paratrooper who was volunteering in Ukraine has been confirmed dead, with claims he was shot accidentally by another soldier.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukrainian authorities found a body in a drain in the Zaporizhzhia region in September and told police they thought it was 36-year-old Daniel Burke.

He had gone missing in August, about five weeks earlier. DNA evidence has since confirmed the body was Mr Burke, his father said.

Mr Burke's death was originally being treated as an "intentional homicide" amid questions over where he was murdered by fellow foreign fighters in Ukraine during an argument about money.

But Abdelfetah Nourine, an Australian-Algerian fighter, is said to have admitted he killed Mr Burke, but claimed it was not murder.

Read more: 'Britain's FBI' fumbles ten-month investigation into London's last Russian oligarch as mansion raid was 'unlawful'

Read more: British volunteer, 22, dies fighting in Ukraine as devastated brother pays tribute

Burke is suspected to have been murdered
Burke is suspected to have been murdered. Picture: Facebook

Nourine originally said he had come home with Mr Burke after taking him to a firing range. It is unclear what happened after that, but his story appears to have changed.

Asked who killed Mr Burke, Nourine said "Obviously me, but I didn't murder the guy", according to text messages seen by the Sun.

He added that he claimed Mr Burke had gone home because he "killed someone" and "didn’t know what to do."

Mr Burke's body was found in Ukraine
Mr Burke's body was found in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Burke had a flat in Zaporizhzhia and there were no signs of robbery there. Police had been probing whether Burke, who set up the Dark Angels volunteer group in Ukraine, was killed in a dispute over money and vehicles.

He had claimed a woman in the US was giving him almost £8,000 a month - which it was speculated could have driven envy.

It comes after Jordan Chadwick - a 31-year-old Scots Guard veteran from Burnley - was found dead in water with his hands tied behind his back near the eastern city of Bakhmut. The cases have not been linked.

In Chadwick's case, there have been claims he might have been shot as part of a petty argument or as part of a military initiation event that went wrong.

There are fears that the vetting of foreign fighters is poor, allowing questionable individuals to join the ranks of troops who have bravely committed themselves to defending a free Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United States China

Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

Fighter plane image

Chinese fighter jet ‘was within 10ft of US B-52 bomber’ over South China Sea

Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Air strike

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Confederate Monument Charlottesville

Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

Election 2024 Phillips

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

British sweets

Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters

The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends

Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting

FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding customers

More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages

'Bring them home': Hundreds of balloons released in London for each Hamas hostage as families demand safe return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prior to the trial, Hunt was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask".

'Somerset Gimp' found guilty of leaping out at terrified women drivers and 'writhing on ground' late at night
Wang Yi and Antony Blinken

China’s top diplomat visits Washington to help stabilise ties

Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition.

The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

Demonstrator in street

Mothers, wives and children of Ukraine soldiers demand military service time cap

Jessica's funeral has been held in Chester

Heartbroken family holds funeral for 15-year-old Jessica Baker who died in coach crash on her way to school
Sajid Javid was taken to task over PPE

'Plastic, useless rubbish': Nurse confronts Sajid Javid over poor PPE that left her exposed to Covid and disabled
Police lights

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

Oil fields

Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure

The Pope

Pope orders Vatican to reopen abuse case

Wu Zunyou

Epidemiologist who helped drive China’s anti-Covid fight dies aged 60

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit