Woman, 25, arrested on suspicion of helping Daniel Khalife's alleged escape from Wandsworth Prison

2 February 2024, 13:57

A woman has been arrested over Daniel Khalife's alleged escape
A woman has been arrested over Daniel Khalife's alleged escape. Picture: Alamy/Met

By Will Taylor

A woman has been arrested over the alleged escape of former soldier Daniel Khalife from Wandsworth Prison.

The 25-year-old is the second person to be arrested in the investigation.

She was detained at an address in east London on suspicion of assisting an offender and was released on bail until a date in April.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, the head of operations for the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife, and we have now arrested two other people as part of this.

"I know there continues to be a great deal of interest in this case, but I must remind the public that Khalife is awaiting trial.

"It is therefore extremely important that people do not report, comment upon or share information which could in any way prejudice the future court proceedings."

A 24-year-old man was arrested on January 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender, and he remains on bail.

Neither he nor the woman are staff at HMP Wandsworth.

Khalife is accused of fleeing jail on September 6 2023, where he was in custody pending a trial.

He was charged with eliciting or attempting to elicit information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terror, and placing an explosive, and obtaining information useful to an enemy.

