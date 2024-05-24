Partner of missing British Everest climber's desperate plea as she looks to raise £150,000 for rescue attempt

Daniel Paul Paterson. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

The partner of a British climber who went missing on Mount Everest has launched a desperate attempt to find him - but needs to raise £150,000 to do so.

Rebecca Woodhead's partner Daniel Paul Paterson, a 40-year-old personal trainer from Wakefield, went missing in the early hours of Tuesday morning along with his guide Pas Tenji Sherpa, after they had reached the summit.

As they were coming back down the Hillary Step, close to the peak, they were hit by a wall of ice and swept away.

Ms Woodhead said the fact that Mr Paterson even reached the summit was "a testament to his strength and determination."

Now she wants to find him, hiring specialist search teams, using helicopter flights to conduct aerial searches, as well as setting up the communication, coordination, logistical support and supplies required.

She said that this would cost around £150,000, and launched a fundraiser. Over half of that figure has been donated as of midday on Friday.

"Time is of the essence in a situation like this, and we are mobilising every resource we can," she said.

Ms Woodhead said that her partner was "not just an adventurer" but "a beloved son, brother, partner, friend and a proud joint owner of Wakefield Crossfit."

She added that "he is known for his adventurous spirit, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to helping others."

Ms Woodhead also said that she was "immensely grateful for any support you can provide during this critical time."

Daniel Paul Paterson. Picture: Instagram

Mr Paterson and his guide were part of a team of 15 climbers led by Bolivian climber David Hugo Ayaviri Quispe, with the company 8K Expeditions.

A Sherpa spokesperson for the company said earlier this week: "Two of our brave team members, Mr. Daniel Paul Paterson (UK) and Mr. Pastenji Sherpa (Nepal), are missing.

"Eyewitnesses reported the incident took place between Summit Ridge and South Summit and some climbers were swept away in Kangshung Face".

Three climbers were rescued after being hit by the ice, but exact number of people who are missing is still yet to be confirmed.

The company added that rescuers were searching for Mr Paterson and Pas Tenji Sherpa.

"They are working tirelessly to locate our missing climbers," they said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this challenging time."

Daniel Paul Paterson. Picture: Instagram

Mr Paterson went to Everest as part of a fundraiser for the family of Jenni Muston, a member of his gym who died of cancer in January.

He has posted several photos of himself in the Himalayas, including one with the caption: "waiting impatiently for a summit window".

He also wrote approvingly about Everest base camp, calling it "a logistical base camp" and "literally a mini city at 5,364m high".

"Porters, Mules, yaks and Helicopters bring everything to this city of tents that caters for everyone staying here," he added.

Mr Paterson and Pas Tenji Sherpa's disappearance comes less than two weeks after two Mongolian climbers died on Everest.

Usukhjargal Tsedendamba, 53, and Purevsuren Lkhagvajav, 31, went missing after climbing without the help of guides. They had reached the summit before disappearing, and their bodies were both found at separate heights above 8,000 metres.

Everest has become overcrowded in recent years, with some experienced climbers warning that having so many people on the mountain was contributing to rising numbers of deaths.

Some 18 people died last year, the worst year in history. Around 330 people have died overall since 1922.

Nepalese authorities have tried to stem the tide of deaths by restricting the number of permits offered this year.