Danish Prime Minister assaulted by man on the street in Copenhagen

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been attacked. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Danish Prime Minister has been assaulted on the street in Copenhagen, the country's capital city.

Danish media said the man who attacked Mette Frederiksen has been arrested.

It is unclear if she was hurt and what her condition is now.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened.

The prime minister's office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was "shocked" by the incident.

The reports gave no further details and it is unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.

Politicians from neighbouring countries condemned the attack.

Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said: "Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her."

Petteri Orpo, the prime minister of Finland, said he was "deeply shocked by the assault".

"I strongly condemn any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies," he said. "My thoughts are with you, and I wish you strength during this difficult time."

Sweden's Ulf Kristersson said: "For me, Mette is a very good colleague and wise partner.

"An attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy."