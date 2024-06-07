Danish Prime Minister assaulted by man on the street in Copenhagen

7 June 2024, 22:36

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been attacked
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been attacked. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Danish Prime Minister has been assaulted on the street in Copenhagen, the country's capital city.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danish media said the man who attacked Mette Frederiksen has been arrested.

It is unclear if she was hurt and what her condition is now.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened.

The prime minister's office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was "shocked" by the incident.

The reports gave no further details and it is unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.

Read more: Denmark closes shipping strait and airspace over risk missile will 'fire at random' after warship malfunction

Read more: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces shock abdication in New Year's Eve speech

Mette Frederiksen
Mette Frederiksen. Picture: Alamy

Politicians from neighbouring countries condemned the attack.

Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said: "Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her."

Petteri Orpo, the prime minister of Finland, said he was "deeply shocked by the assault".

"I strongly condemn any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies," he said. "My thoughts are with you, and I wish you strength during this difficult time."

Sweden's Ulf Kristersson said: "For me, Mette is a very good colleague and wise partner.

"An attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Conservatives have pledged to be the 'party on the side of drivers'

Rishi Sunak vows to scrap Ulez expansion as he says Conservatives are 'the party on the side of drivers'

Cop26 – Glasgow

Danish prime minister assaulted in Copenhagen, media reports say

x

Mystery deepens as fresh CCTV shows last sighting of missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Nigel Farage and Penny Mordaunt criticised Rishi Sunak

Farage and Mordaunt criticise Sunak's 'completely wrong' decision to leave D-Day early, in heated election debate

United Nations Climate Warning

UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children’s rights in conflict

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi testifies about her father in federal gun trial

Jane Lees-Millais heckled Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak heckled by furious GP who tells him thousands of her colleagues will not vote Conservative

Rishi Sunak has come in for fierce criticism

Majority of Brits say Rishi Sunak skipping D-Day event is 'unacceptable', as minister calls criticism 'unfair'

Home Alone House

Home Alone house being sold – swinging paint tins not included

APTOPIX Russia Putin

Putin repeats that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of West

Baby Harlowe Collinge was killed as a result of 'forceful shaking'

Childminder Karen Foster admits killing baby boy by 'forceful shaking' him to death in 'frustration'

Hunter Biden

Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

D-Day 80th Anniversary

Biden looks to D-Day to inspire push for democracy at home and abroad

Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday on the Greek island of Simi

Michael Mosley's children fly out to Greece to join desperate search for missing TV doctor

Israeli armoured vehicles move towards a plume of black smoke

Deadly Israeli air strike hits central Gaza after attack on UN-run school

A gaunt-looking Tyler Thompson in court in Kinshasa

Three Americans appear in Congo military court over alleged coup attempt

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

Protesters set off a fire extinguisher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson

Just Stop Oil try to interrupt society wedding of the year attended by royals Prince William and Princess Eugenie
Rishi Sunak left D-Day anniversary activities early.

Rivals take advantage of PM's Disaster Day

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts go up for sale, featuring a pub, cabaret nightclub and artesian well

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena
Former Royal Marine Reserve Matthew Croucher has been held in a Dubai prison for seven months

Former Royal Marine, who won George Cross, held in Dubai on spying charges cleared after 7 months
Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne

Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year
Diana Ross, arms outstretched to acclaim the crowd

Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform at revamped Detroit landmark

Zelensky and Biden shake hands

Biden apologises to Zelensky for military aid delay in US congress

Sniffer dogs have joined the hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after he went missing during hike on a Greek island

Divers and specialist sniffer dog drafted in desperate search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley
Rishi Sunak has warned Labour not to politicise his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early, after admitting the decision was a "mistake".

'Don't politicise this': Rishi Sunak apologises for making a 'mistake' following D-Day veteran snub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William arriving for the wedding

Prince William arrives to be usher at Duke of Westminster's society wedding of the year

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit