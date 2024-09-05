Domestic abuser who bugged girlfriend's home and climbed drainpipe to watch her through window jailed

By Rebecca Brady.

A jealous boyfriend has been jailed for a “campaign of abuse” over six years which included planting covert listening devices in his girlfriend’s home.

Darren Querns has been sentenced to 27 months in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old from Glasgow pled guilty to two charges – threatening or abusive behaviour and engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of your partner or ex-partner.

Judge Lady Drummond said the abuse has had a “profound effect on her - not just physically but psychologically”.

Previously, the court in Glasgow heard how the victim has been left “depressed, suicidal and a shell of the person she was”.

During that relationship, Querns became so jealous that he planted hidden listening devices in the plug sockets of his girlfriend’s home.

Darren Querns was sentenced to 27 months in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

Police Scotland searched the property after the victim found two bug devices in her home and reported them.

Officers uncovered two more, with Querns’ DNA on them.

The abuser admitted checking his partner’s phone and social media accounts, in addition to questioning her about who she had been in contact with, in a bid to control her.

On one occasion, Querns climbed her drainpipe and watched her through her kitchen window.

In another incident, his victim was backed into a corner and pinned against a wall.

After she left the property, Querns slammed a window smashing it.

Edinburgh Scotland, UK 24 February 2024. General view of the High Court. credit sst/alamy live news. Picture: Alamy

The 35-year-old’s defence team argued he shouldn’t get a custodial sentence - saying this case should never have been in the high court - instead a lesser one.

But Judge Lady Drummond said: “I’m of the view that this is a series of persistent offences that you committed over a period of more than 6 years”

She told the court the only appropriate sentence is custodial.

Darren Querns has been handed an indefinite non-harassment order towards his ex, as well as a 27-month stint behind bars.

However, the domestic abuser will be released within a month as he has already been in custody for 13 months, awaiting sentencing.

Once released, Querns will be under a supervision order for 12 months at risk of being sent back to prison if he breaches any of his conditions.

Moira Orr from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Darren Querns is a violent and controlling abuser who has inflicted unimaginable trauma.

“His calculating actions left his victim living in fear in her own home where she should have been safe.

“We hope this conviction brings some comfort to all those affected by his despicable behaviour.”

