'We must not let AI shape us': UK to sign first international treaty to safeguard public from risks of artificial intelligence

5 September 2024, 10:05

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood signs first legally-binding treaty governing safe use of artificial intelligence.
Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood signs first legally-binding treaty governing safe use of artificial intelligence. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

The UK is set to sign the first legally binding AI treaty in a bid to safeguard human rights, democracy, and rule of law, it's been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood will visit Poland on Wednesday to sign the first-of-its-kind treaty, alongside the United States and European Union.

The Convention commits parties to work together as a "united front" in managing AI products and protecting the public from risks like misinformation.

It is the first international treaty of its kind.

The Chancellor will sign an international AI treaty in Poland on Thursday.
The Chancellor will sign an international AI treaty in Poland on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to radically improve the responsiveness and effectiveness of public services, and turbocharge economic growth.

"However, we must not let AI shape us – we must shape AI.

"This convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law."

The UK will also agree to monitor AI development and ensure that tech companies follow strict parameters.

After the treaty is ratified and brought into effect, existing laws and measures will be be enhanced to reflect the agreement.

This includes legislation like the Online Safety Act, said the government.

The treaty has three main protections:

  • protecting human rights, including ensuring people’s data is used appropriately, their privacy is respected and AI does not discriminate against them
  • protecting democracy by ensuring countries take steps to prevent public institutions and processes being undermined
  • protecting the rule of law, by putting the onus on signatory countries to regulate AI-specific risks, protect its citizens from potential harms and ensure it is used safely

The government believes the use of AI will kickstart economic growth and is part of its five key missions.

Experts say the government needs to 'get serious' about AI.
Experts say the government needs to 'get serious' about AI. Picture: Getty

Experts believe it's time to "get serious" about AI safety and the risks it could pose to the public.

Stuart Russell, professor of computer science at the University of California at Berkeley, and author of a textbook on AI, said: “It’s time to get serious about advanced AI systems.

"These are not toys. Increasing their capabilities before we understand how to make them safe is utterly reckless.

“Companies will complain that it’s too hard to satisfy regulations — that ‘regulation stifles innovation’. That’s ridiculous. There are more regulations on sandwich shops than there are on AI companies.”

