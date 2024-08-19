Man, 20, charged with murder and sex offence after woman stabbed to death in Kent

Police were called to Henderson Drive in Dartford. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and a sexual offence after a woman was stabbed to death in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ernestas Juska, from Dartford, was charged with murder and committing a sexual offence against a deceased female.

It comes after police were called at 6.50am on August 17, following concern for a person at a property in Henderson Drive.

A woman was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing, Kent Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Body found in search for man who disappeared in Norfolk Broads river on Friday night

Read more: Jay Slater's mum targeted by cruel online trolls after being sent horrific picture of son being tortured

Residents reported hearing sirens on Saturday morning, with an air ambulance car among the vehicles called to the property.

One unnamed neighbour told the Mail: "You do not expect this on your doorstep. This is something major. I think the police will be here all day. It is more than just a disturbance."

Addressing the presence of forensic officers, another local said: "They have got the blue gloves and white suits on. There are around six forensic officers there."

"I never seen so many law cars go down the hill. I was born in Dartford and I have never seen anything like this," they added.

Dartford MP Jim Dickson said: "My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this morning's tragic incident in Temple Hill.

"I would like to thank the police for their swift response and encourage anyone with relevant information to contact them."

Juska remains in custody and will appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.