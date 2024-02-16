Darts hit by farting allegations: Star accused rival of 'stinking the stage out' in incredible post-match rant

Darren Webster (l) and Ron Meulenkamp (r)
Darren Webster (l) and Ron Meulenkamp (r). Picture: Alamy

Darts star Darren Webster accused his opponent of farting during their match in a social media rant.

Webster, 55, a former two-time World Championship quarter-finalist lost 4-3 to Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp after at one point being 3-0 ahead.

At the end of the MODUS Super Series match furious Webster refused to shake hands while Meulenkamp looked bemused before shrugging.

Posting on Facebook, Webster wrote: "Well when you play a guy who farts and stinks the stage out and denies it then kick you when your [sic] playing the stall every throw because they are s*** good luck for the future but I'm not interested rant over."

When someone responded by hitting out at Meulenkamp's perceived slow retrieval of his darts from the board throughout the match, Webster added: "He was knob end of".

This is the latest farting storm to hit the sport.

In November 2018, two-time world champion Gary Anderson defended himself against the same allegation after facing Wesley Harms at the Grand Slam of Darts in November 2018.

Harms claimed there was a "fragrant smell" during his match with the Scot as he suffered a 10-2 defeat after delivering a below-par performance.

When it was put to him in his post-match interview that Harms felt he may have farted to put him off, Anderson replied: "If the boy thinks I've farted he's 1010 per cent wrong. I swear on my children's lives that it was not my fault.

"Usually if I fart on stage I s**t myself. If I'd farted and it smelled like that I'd put my hands up and go "sorry, I need to get off".

"Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that's why I was thinking it was him.'It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.

"If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it."

