Man who claims he can't stop farting after eating sandwich five years ago sues for £200k

23 July 2022, 14:56

Mr Prades has taken his case to the High Court
Mr Prades has taken his case to the High Court. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

A father who claims he keeps farting after eating a ham sandwich five years ago has started a £200,000 legal bid.

Tyrone Prades believes he began suffering from the "life-changing flatulence" after eating the stall food at a Christmas market in Birmingham in December 2017.

The 46-year-old from Chippenham says he is kept awake at night and gets embarrassed when it happens in public.

He fell ill hours after eating the sandwich and was forced to stay in bed for five weeks after, the High Court has been told.

Robert Parkin, for Mr Prades, said the flooring company boss was ill for months.

"The claimant continues to suffer from excessive flatulence, which causes him a great deal of embarrassment," he said.

"The symptoms are, primarily, fatigue and altered bowel function associated with 'churning' within his abdomen and flatulence.

Read more: Man beds down on sleeper train to London only to find it never left the station

"The claimant's stomach continues to make frequent churning noises to the extent his sleep can become disrupted."

He added: "The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."

He began suffering stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea hours after eating the roll.

Mr Parkin said the ham had carried salmonella and other customers fell ill, and that Public Health England launched an investigation. The stall had closed and was deep-cleaned after the probe, he said.

Mr Prades is suing Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, the operator of the market, for at least £200,000.

The firm denies his claim and Philip Davy, for Frankfurt Christmas Markets, said health officials did find e. coli on a knife but not salmonella, The Sun reports.

Mr Davy said Mr Prades had not claimed he was infected with e. coli and added: "The allegation the bap was contaminated with salmonella bacteria is not admitted and must be proved."

The case will go to trial at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Monkeypox is now classed as a global emergency by the World Health Organisation

Monkeypox declared 'global emergency' by World Health Organisation

The PM visited Ukrainian troops in training

Boris gets to grips with machine guns as he preps troops to take on Putin's forces

The swimmers went missing near Clacton Pier

Body found in search for 21-year-old who went missing at Clacton Pier

Dover expects traffic to be even busier than on Friday, when a critical incident was declared

Dover set to be even busier than Friday's 'critical incident' as port boss blames Brexit

The former PC was given a suspended sentence

Met cop who filmed woman in changing room found to have indecent photos of children

Drivers are facing huge queues this weekend

Getaway weekend: When is it best to travel and which routes will have traffic jams?

Friday saw gridlock around the Port of Dover

More gridlock expected on Saturday after six-hour queues snake to Dover on Friday

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have made pledges for if they become prime minister

Truss pledges to review all EU laws as Sunak vows to tackle NHS backlog

Ukrainian president Zelensky and Russian president Putin

Ukraine and Russia sign 'life-saving' deal paving way to restart grain exports

Steve Bannon has been convicted after refusing to co-operate with a hearing

Donald Trump's former adviser guilty of contempt after skipping Capitol riots hearing

A man has died after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole

Man dies after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers

Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met

Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

GCSE and A Level results could be affected by the strike

Thousands of GCSE and A Level results could be affected in AQA strike

Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship

Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

Dom Phillips was killed as he visited a remote region of the Amazon

Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder

Mother and boyfriend guilty of murdering 15-year-old son after months of torture

Latest News

See more Latest News

Monkeypox symptoms

UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency

Flooding in Karachi

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains reaches 304

Shelling damage

Russian missiles target Odesa hours after deal to allow grain exports from port
Rescue team

Several killed in flash floods in southern Iran

Ukrainian checkpoint

Russia and Ukraine trade missile strikes as war enters 150th day
Pope Francis

Pope to begin ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Canada to apologise to Native peoples
Sri Lankan police

Human rights groups condemn ‘shameful’ treatment of Sri Lankan protesters
Trees on fire

Emergency action planned to save giant sequoia trees from wildfires
Beach Plane Crash

Trainee lifeguards put to test as plane crashes into sea during competition
Joe Biden

Hoarse Biden ‘feeling better than I sound’ after Covid diagnosis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London