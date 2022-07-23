Man who claims he can't stop farting after eating sandwich five years ago sues for £200k

Mr Prades has taken his case to the High Court. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

A father who claims he keeps farting after eating a ham sandwich five years ago has started a £200,000 legal bid.

Tyrone Prades believes he began suffering from the "life-changing flatulence" after eating the stall food at a Christmas market in Birmingham in December 2017.

The 46-year-old from Chippenham says he is kept awake at night and gets embarrassed when it happens in public.

He fell ill hours after eating the sandwich and was forced to stay in bed for five weeks after, the High Court has been told.

Robert Parkin, for Mr Prades, said the flooring company boss was ill for months.

"The claimant continues to suffer from excessive flatulence, which causes him a great deal of embarrassment," he said.

"The symptoms are, primarily, fatigue and altered bowel function associated with 'churning' within his abdomen and flatulence.

"The claimant's stomach continues to make frequent churning noises to the extent his sleep can become disrupted."

He added: "The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."

He began suffering stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea hours after eating the roll.

Mr Parkin said the ham had carried salmonella and other customers fell ill, and that Public Health England launched an investigation. The stall had closed and was deep-cleaned after the probe, he said.

Mr Prades is suing Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, the operator of the market, for at least £200,000.

The firm denies his claim and Philip Davy, for Frankfurt Christmas Markets, said health officials did find e. coli on a knife but not salmonella, The Sun reports.

Mr Davy said Mr Prades had not claimed he was infected with e. coli and added: "The allegation the bap was contaminated with salmonella bacteria is not admitted and must be proved."

The case will go to trial at a later date.