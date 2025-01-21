Exclusive

Daughter of murdered MP David Amess 'praying' for inquiry as she hits out at Tory government for refusing to meet her

21 January 2025, 20:42 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 20:58

David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC
David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess has said she is 'praying' for an inquiry as she hit out at the previous Tory government for refusing to meet with her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, Katie Amess said her family needed answers, adding that she was more hopeful after an inquiry was announced into the Southport stabbings.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the aim of the inquiry was to "get to the truth about what happened and what needs to change".

It comes as Keir Starmer used an address to the nation on Tuesday to warn of a new breed of terrorist emerging in the UK made up of violent "loners and misfits".

Ms Amess' father, Sir David Amess, was murdered while holding a constituency surgery on October 15, 2021.

She said it felt like a "slap in the face" that the previous government refused to meet with her after her father was killed.

Read more: 'How was a terrorist able to kill my father'? Sir David Amess' daughter speaks out 3 years on from murder

Read more: Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess to sue police and Home Office for failing to prevent his death

"I am extremely glad that these families are going to get some answers and some accountability," Ms Amess told LBC. "That is what they deserve. And I just pray that I will be given the same opportunity.

"The Met Counter Terrorism Command, at the time of my father's trial, advised people not to speculate [and that it] would be examined more fully during an inquest.

"That is an inquest that we have been denied and that I have actively been campaigning to get resumed.

"I petitioned the Conservative government, I've petitioned the Labour government, and every person I ask doesn't seem to be able to help me.

"I'm praying that now, the Southport situation, it looks like they're going to get some answers. Hopefully I can get some answers. And not just me. These aren't isolated incidents.

"We've got numerous cases of prevent failing. We've got the London Bridge stabbings, the Streatham stabbings, the friends that were stabbed in a park, the device that was detonated on a Tube. It's not isolated incidents. And just one case of prevent failing is one too many.

"We need to hold people accountable. We need answers and we need some kind of reform and some kind of change to the system because right now it is just not working."

Daughter of Sir David Amess speaks to Iain Dale | Watch in full

Ms Amess also revealed that both former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and then Home Secretary James Cleverly refused to meet with her or her mother.

"It is an absolute slap in the face and my dad would be furious," she said. "How dare the victims' families be treated this way. We wrote letters, we tried to meet with them, they even came to Southend and didn't tell us they were coming and then did a speech about how wonderful my dad was.

"When I've gone on to do a campaign to try and get it reopened...I haven't heard from Rishi Sunak. I haven't heard from James Cleverly. And I've made it very clear that they have upset my mother and I.

"Anna Firth, who was my dad's successor, she did try and help us. She was told 'no, we're not going to help' and I don't understand why.

"I want to know why we are not being allowed a chance to know what happened. They claim it was an admin error and the guy wasn't followed up on. They expect me to just be like 'ok, that's fine' and go away.

"No, that's not acceptable. An admin error is forgetting to make a duplicate photocopy of something or forgetting to CC someone into an email. It's not allowing a terrorist to go free back into the community and then to kill an innocent person.

"So I don't accept that and they need to answer me and also I want apologies."

Yvette Cooper reveals more details about Southport killer

On her lobbying Yvette Cooper, she said: "I'm hopeful that she will and let's hope I'm not eating my words.

"I think now the Southport case is going to have an inquiry, there is absolutely no reason why Yvette Cooper, who was my father's friend, would not allow me to have my inquiry.

"I really pray that Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper are going to see sense and, as I say, not just me but all the other people who will also be saying 'Well what about us? Why can't we have any answers? Why is nobody being held accountable for what happened to us?'"

She added: "I don't want to speculate on what may or may not be, all I know is how I've been treated and it's very rudely, very disrespectfully and my dad worked for this country for 40 years helping people."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said that social media companies must help to stop violent young men - and the government has the courage to take them on if needed.

Tech companies must help stop violent young men, says security minister as he warns government will take them on

Exclusive
x

Criminals like Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' but 'not terrorists', says ex-Met counter-terror boss

WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith to close 17 stores this year - is your local branch affected?

Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio

Oath Keepers founder and former Proud Boys leader released from prison

Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and groun

Palestinians confront landscape of destruction in Gaza’s ‘ghost towns’

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump

Donald Trump’s first full day includes firings and an infrastructure announcement

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

President Trump has revamped the Oval Office in the White House, bringing back many of the staples from his first term.

Inside Donald Trump's Oval Office revamp: The changes the President's made as he returns to the White House

A female protester holds a flag

Iraq passes Bill that critics say legalises child marriage

Paul Givan

New legislation to address school uniforms hoped to be in by September 2025

Bob the dog

Traffickers who tried to smuggle £45m worth of drugs caught after sending photo of dog showing phone number on collar

Trump's avalanche of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons - explained.

Trump's executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road.

Residents trapped after 40ft mountain of fly-tipped rubbish dumped on their road

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office

Trump mistakes Spain for Brics member and repeats tariffs threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via videoconference

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties after Trump inauguration

Domestic abuser who strangled their girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her leg with a vodka bottle has been jailed for four years.

Domestic abuser who strangled girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her with vodka bottle jailed for four years
Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian

Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300
A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues.

Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

Yvette Cooper said Rudakubana was referred to the Prevent anti-terrorism programme three times and a review found his case should not have been closed.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut

Israeli troops kill six in West Bank operation, Palestinian officials say

Activists

'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle
At least 66 people died in the fire

At least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News