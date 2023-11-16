Cameron pledges to support Ukraine for 'however long it takes' on his first overseas trip as Foreign Secretary

David Cameron has visited Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Picture: Social media

By Olivia Stringer

New Foreign Secretary David Cameron has made his first working visit to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

Lord Cameron, who was appointed Foreign Secretary by Rishi Sunak in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine, amid continuing Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian President stated that the pair discussed weapons during their meeting on Thursday.

Mr Zelenskyy posted a video of their meeting to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure.

"I am grateful to the UK for its support!"

In the video, the former Prime Minister can be heard saying: "What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support and the economic support and above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year but however long as it takes.



"I've had some disagreements with Boris Johnson, we've known each other for 40 years, but his support for you was the finest thing he and his government did."

Lord Cameron made a shock return to the cabinet this week, seven years after his resignation as Prime Minister.

He was appointed to replace James Cleverly, who has taken over Suella Braverman's job as Home Secretary, after she was forced to resign over comments made about the police.

Lord Cameron's appointment has caused some controversy as he is not an elected MP, so will sit in the House of Lords as a peer, rather than in the Commons.

The Foreign Secretary's visit comes just days after Ukraine's capital Kyiv was attacked for the first time in almost two months.

A senior military official said that Kyiv shot the missile down, and that there were no casualties from the attack.