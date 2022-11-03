Breaking News

Morgue monster David Fuller admits 16 more sexual offences against 23 women's bodies

David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences. Picture: Kent Police

By Will Taylor

A 68-year-old convicted murderer who abused dozens of corpses has admitted more sexual offences related to the bodies of 23 women at morgues.

David Fuller, who is already serving a life sentence, pleaded guilty to 16 sexual charges on Thursday morning.

Fuller's crimes, which included the murder of two women in the 1980s, horrified Britain.

He beat and strangled 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce to death and sexually assaulted them in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Ms Knell was found dead at her flat while Ms Pierce, who was abducted five months later in November 1987, was found naked in a dyke in December of that year.

The depraved electrician - who had access to morgues via use of a swipe card - also filmed himself abusing corpses, including a nine-year-old girl and a 100-year-old woman, in hospital mortuaries. It is now believed he abused 101 victims in morgues.

The sick crimes took place over 12 years before he was arrested in December 2020.

Fuller, sketched in December 2020, appeared via videolink on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Police found Fuller kept images of himself attacking the corpses after officers searched his home in Heathfield, East Sussex, where he lived with his family.

He was given a life sentence last year, when a judge described him as a "vulture", targeting the dead in morgues at Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the murders of Ms Knell and Ms Pierce and 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries.

Kent Police said its investigation found 23 further victims, all dead adult women. Ten have not been identified.

On Thursday, Fuller, appearing via videolink at Croydon Crown Court from HMP Frankland, admitted:

Ten charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving 10 identified victims;

Two charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving three unidentified victims;

Two charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 relating to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified victims; and

Two charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 relating to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified victims.

The Government has ordered an inquiry into how he evaded justice for so long between the murders and his arrest.

He was caught after new analysis of DNA that had been held for decades.

He is due to be sentenced in December.