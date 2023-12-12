Three teenagers killed and two seriously injured after car collides with bus

The collision took place in Coedely. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, have died after a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 in Coedely on Monday evening, South Wales Police said.

Two more men aged 18 and 19 have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and have life threatening injuries.

A further two were treated for more minor injuries. The road remained closed as of late Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the small village, which is about 20 miles north-west of Cardiff, on Monday evening at around 7pm. Two of the men were declared dead at the scene of the collision.

Police are calling for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Superintendent Esyr Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them."

Local MP Alex Davies-Jones said the men's deaths were "utterly devastating".

She added: "All of my thoughts are with the families & loved ones affected by this tragedy.

"Thank you to all the emergency services, first responders and members of the public who tried to help last night.

"Please be aware that the road is still closed whilst the investigation is ongoing. My office is doing all we can to support efforts locally."

Local resident Graham Drew said that it was "an accident waiting to happen" as the road is "quite dangerous".

Another resident said she thought she saw the mother of one of the victims.

The witness told Sky News: "Within five minutes, there was a woman trying to get down and they wouldn't let her and she was screaming 'My boy, my boy'".

"Everybody's stunned. We're just stunned. It's terrible. No words for it."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact South Wales Police.

In addition, anyone with any dash cam or mobile phone footage or who was witness to the collision is asked to contact the force quoting reference 2300420639.