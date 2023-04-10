Dele Alli seen surrounded by gas canisters with balloon in mouth, after ministers announced plans to ban nitrous oxide

10 April 2023, 13:37 | Updated: 10 April 2023, 13:47

Dele Alli pictured appearing to inhale nitrous oxide
Dele Alli pictured appearing to inhale nitrous oxide. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Kit Heren

Dele Alli has been pictured surrounded by gas canisters and with a gold balloon in his mouth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former England and Tottenham star was seen surrounded by friends at the table, with canisters that resemble those used to inhale nitrous oxide, a formally legal high that can be dangerous.

Also on the table is a bottle of expensive tequila, as well as water and soft drinks.

It is unclear when and where exactly the photo was taken.

Dele, 26, has just come back to the UK after an injury ended a loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas, after moving temporarily from Everton.

Read more: The end of legal laughing gas: New law will ban possession of 'hippy crack' and tackle antisocial behaviour

Read more: Laughing gas to be banned as government plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour

He used to play for Tottenham, where at one point he was considered one of the best midfielders in the country, before a dramatic drop in form in recent years.

Dele Alli
Dele Alli. Picture: Social media

Dele has 37 England caps, and played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but has not turned out for the national side since 2019.

The photo has surfaced after the government announced nitrous oxide - known as laughing gas - would be banned as ministers prepare a crackdown on crime.

Michael Gove said ministers wanted to ban the sale of laughing gas to stop public areas being turned into drug-taking "arenas".

He said ministers had not yet decided at what drug classification level laughing gas would be set at.

Dele Alli has struggled for form in recent years
Dele Alli has struggled for form in recent years. Picture: Getty

Reckless supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation is banned already but now plans are in place to tighten the law further.

The empty canisters have become a common sight on Britain's streets and parks and led to fears of anti social gatherings, and it is second only to cannabis as the drug of choice for people aged 16 to 24 in England. More than half a million people in that age bracket used it across England and Wales in 2019-20.

Read more: Kyle Walker to face no criminal charges as investigation into Wilmslow bar footage closed

They release gas from the canisters into balloons and then inhale it.It can trigger feelings of relaxation or euphoria, and can cause laughing fits – giving rise to nitrous oxide’s nickname.

Dele scored for England at the World Cup in 2018
Dele scored for England at the World Cup in 2018. Picture: Getty

But it can also damage how the brain works, including by impairing users' memory, and in severe cases has caused death by asphyxia.

There have were 36 deaths associated with it between 2001 and 2016.Changes to the law could be made in the summer, after the Government publishes its strategy for tackling antisocial behaviour.That could see vandals forced to clean up their own damage among other policies.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese navy ships take part in a military drill in the Taiwan Strait in April

China’s military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend

Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Prince Harry allegedly swore at Charles on the phone in a row over money

Prince Harry 'swore at Charles' on the phone in a row over money, with the King then 'refusing to take his son's calls'

People march to the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

Police have released this e-fit as they track a flasher in Haringey

Haringey flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to two women in March

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France

Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps

Swedish supergroup ABBA paid tribute to their long-time guitarist Lasse Wellander who sadly died of cancer on Good Friday

ABBA pay tribute to long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander after his death aged 70

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him kissing boy

Benice and Chris Ryley

Pub landlords refuse to back down after 'racist' golliwog dolls seized by police, as Suella Braverman also wades in

Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry defended her leader's attacks on Rishi Sunak

Emily Thornberry back Starmer's attack ads on PM's record on child sex abuse

France Marseille Building Collapse

Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille

Andrew Tate

Romanian prosecutors search electronic devices in Andrew Tate case

A Russian jet almost shot down a British surveillance plane

Russian jet agonisingly close to shooting down unarmed British plane, which could have brought UK and US into the war

BRITAIN-WEATHER-TOURISM

Easter Monday washed out with wind and rain as warm weekend comes to abrupt end in Britain

The Dalai Lama kissing the boy

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him asking boy to 'suck my tongue', insisting it was 'innocent and playful'

Latest News

See more Latest News

WizzAir was named as the UK's worst airline for delays for the second year in a row by the Civil Aviation Authority

The UK's worst airlines for delays have been named - with one carrier top for the second year running
Police broke up the illegal rave

Four rushed to hospital after huge illegal rave where 'semi-conscious bodies' were seen lying on the road
Matthew Taylor has warned that the NHS cannot guarantee patient safety during the strikes

NHS 'can't guarantee patient safety' in doctors' strike, says health leaders' chief, with 350k appointments axed
The Easter attack took place in St Stephen's Church

Easter horror as worshipper knifed outside church after Sunday service, with suspect arrested
At least two people have died

Two bodies found under rubble after Marseille building collapse, as eight more people feared trapped in the wreckage
Pope Francis bestows the plenary Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass

Pray for Ukrainian and Russian people and refugees, urges pope in Easter message

Lucy Dee died three days after her daughters were killed in a shooting

Mother of British sisters shot dead in West Bank also dies of her injuries three days later amid surge in violence
Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will go to and from Westminster Abbey via the same route.

King Charles' coronation procession only a quarter as long as the Queen's, with fears some royal fans could miss out
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine

Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Five people were injured and eight others are missing after a building collapsed in Marseille following an explosion.

Desperate search for survivors continues after building collapses following explosion in Marseille

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal family arriving at their Easter church service

King Charles leads royals to traditional church service in first Easter since death of the Queen
Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry losing Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'
Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'
Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit