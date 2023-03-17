Kyle Walker to face no criminal charges as investigation into Wilmslow bar footage closed

The matter is 'closed,' police said. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Footballer Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges over an allegation that he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

The Man City and England defender attended a police station voluntarily after footage emerged on social media.

Cheshire police said Walker had been given an out of court disposal, meaning the matter is now closed and he will not face any criminal proceedings.

The force said in a statement: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged incident at a bar in the Wilmslow area.

"Officers have now concluded their enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved.

Read more: Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 - weeks after her West Ham owner dad David

Read more: Scores of 4x4s tear up path at Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy Clarkson calls for 'compromise' in car park row

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March.

"He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."