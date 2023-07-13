England star Dele Alli reveals he was sexually abused aged six and 'sent to Africa' in emotional interview

13 July 2023, 10:31 | Updated: 13 July 2023, 10:52

Dele Alli has been backed by fellow players
Dele Alli has been backed by fellow players. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

By Will Taylor

Ex-England star Dele Alli has revealed he was sexually abused when he was six years old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Everton midfielder said his early years were spent dealing drugs and being sent to Africa to "learn discipline".

The 27-year-old also revealed he had spent time in rehab for a sleeping pill addiction.

He told The Overlap, Gary Neville's show: "At six I was molested."

Alli spoke frankly about serious problems he suffered during his childhood, opening up after recent years of struggle in his career.

"I was sent to Africa to learn discipline and then I was sent back," he said.

"At seven I started smoking and then at eight I started selling drugs.

"An older person told me they wouldn't stop a kid on a bike so I'd ride around with my football and underneath I'd have drugs.

Read more: Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

"At 11 I was hung off a bridge… by a guy from the next estate. A man.

"By 12 I was adopted but from then it was like I was adopted by an amazing family."

He was one of the best young prospects during the 2010s, when he played an important role during England's 2018 World Cup campaign.

Read more: Former footballer Gary Neville to be 'guest Dragon' on BBC's Dragons' Den next year

The midfielder played for Tottenham Hotspur during a time the club was competing for the Premier League and started the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

Since then, his performances have dipped and he transferred to Everton, most recently returning from a loan to Besiktas in Turkey.

"When I came back from Turkey I found out I needed an operation I was in a bad place mentally and I decided to go to a modern day rehab facility for mental health," he said.

"They deal with addiction and trauma. I felt it was time for me.

"You can't be told to go there - you have to know and make the decision yourself or it's not going to work.

"I was caught in a bad cycle and things that were doing me harm."

Dele Alli has revealed he was molested as a boy
Dele Alli has revealed he was molested as a boy. Picture: Alamy

Alli shared the interview on his Instagram.

"I recently sat down with Gary Neville to speak about my life and what's been happening in recent years. Head over to to watch the full interview. The link is in my bio," he said.

Neville wrote on Twitter: "I'm struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It's the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I've ever had in my life."

Footballers rallied to Alli's support. England midfielder James Maddison said: "Proud of you brother! Love you always."

Fellow Everton player Dominic Calvert-Lewin said: "Extremely proud of you bro."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers stand around activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany

Flights cancelled as climate activists target two German airports

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60 after long illness

Emile went missing on Saturday and a major search has been ongoing for several days

Search for Emile to end: French police to stop hunting for boy missing from ‘cursed’ hamlet but will 'evaluate evidence'

Google Bard AI chatbot technology

Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more languages

Heavy rain and strong winds are on the way this weekend

Parts of Britain set to be battered by 50mph winds this weekend as Met Office issues double weather warning

YouTube account AiTelly detailed the unnerving implosion which occurred last month - showing how and why Titan collapsed in on itself due to immense underwater pressure

Titan's final moments: Viral video shows how the tourist sub imploded killing five people on way to see the Titanic

A man looks at a swollen Beas River following heavy rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, India

More than 100 people dead amid record monsoon rains in northern India

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 ICBM, at an undisclosed location in North Korea

Kim vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear capability after observing ICBM launch

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says

Inside Britain’s new large-scale asylum camp

First small boat migrants arrive at former RAF base - look inside the camp set to house 1,700 people by autumn

Junior doctors have gone on strike

Junior doctors kick off summer of strikes with five days of action in biggest walkout in NHS history

Pilot Brian Depauw giving evidence at Auckland District Court in the trial of three tourism companies and three directors

Pilot says he escaped serious injury by jumping into ocean when volcano erupted

Ukraine could get more long range weapons

Joe Biden admits he is considering sending Ukraine long range missiles that could hit Russia

A damaged apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine

Buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

Tourists face scorching temperatures as 'Cerberus' hits Europe

Brits face holiday hell as Europe's Cerberus heatwave kills three and temperatures soar above 45C

NHS England has told LBC the cost of staffing gaps caused by junior doctors walking out over the next five days will be around £125 million.

Five-day junior doctor strike will cost the NHS £125 million and could hit waiting list recovery, NHS says

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Prime Energy drink

Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled

The Yangshan container port in Shanghai, China

China exports slumped in June from year earlier as global demand weakened

A young man was seen hurling a cat off a quarry in shocking video footage posted online

Man, 18, arrested after cat hurled off quarry ledge plummeting hundreds of feet into water

Elon Musk Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk unveils xAI, his new artificial intelligence startup

NASA Space Telescope

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment baby stars are born

Frank Partridge

'Sheriff of Soho' corrupt police officer guilty of taking bribes of call girls and holidays from West End clubs
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards faces fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour from BBC colleagues

Jon Sopel expressed sympathy for Huw Edwards

'BBC need to look at themselves': Jon Sopel speaks out about 'brutal time' for Huw Edwards after explicit pics scandal
Larry Nassar

Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching tennis

One of the damaged tractor-trailers at the scene of the crash

Three killed as Greyhound bus crashes into parked lorries in Illinois

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit