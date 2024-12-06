Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition

Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hollywood acting icon Bruce Willis is said to be in a "very stable place at the moment," his ex-wife Demi Moore has revealed.

The 69-year-old acting veteran, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), has remained out of the public eye in recent months.

Best known for his starring roles in Die Hard and The Rock, Willis' condition has worsened over time, with recent updates from insiders suggesting there are now "challenges with communication".

Now, Moore has broken her silence on the subject, speaking candidly in a television interview on Friday.

She explainde: "I mean, obviously it's very difficult, and it's not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."

American actress Moore was married to Willis for 13 years before their split in 2000.

It comes around 18 months after the star's family shared the Golden Globe-winning actor's shock diagnosis.

The family has issued regular updates on Willis' condition, confirming in March 2022 he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder which affects communication abilities. Picture: Alamy

"Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment," she continued.

"I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.

The Ghost and The Substance star, who has three daughters with Willis, gave the update on her ex-husband's condition on US television on Friday.

Following his split with Moore, Willis went on to marry British-American actress Emma Heming, 46, in 2009.

USA. Bruce Willis in (C) Columbia Pictures film, Striking Distance (1993) Director: Rowdy Herrington. Picture: Alamy

The couple have two daughters together, Mabel Ray Willis, 12, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 10.

As part of regular updates on the star's condition, the family revealed in March 2022 that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder which affects communication abilities.

Last year, his daughter Rumer confirmed Willis had received a "more specific" diagnosis of FTD.

It comes weeks after Willis was pictured in an emotional scene with his daughters Scout and Tallulah as they gave him a 'Best Dad' present.

He and his daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, shared the images to Instagram.

The photos prompted an outpouring of support from fans.

One woman, who said her father suffers from a similar condition to Willis, thanked him for "sharing a glimpse of [his] story.