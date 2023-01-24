'Beautiful soul': Devastated designer Christian Siriano pays tribute after his 'muse' Jeremy Ruehlemann dies aged 27

24 January 2023, 11:37

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann worked for Next London and Next Miami
Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann worked for Next London and Next Miami. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has led tributes for his "muse" and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who has died at the age of 27.

Writing online, Siriano said his friend Ruehlemann was "the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone".

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano wrote on social media.

"This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

He added that Ruehlemann "was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

Ruehlemann, who modelled for Zara, Superdry and Macy's, appears to have been modelling for Tommy Hilfiger just days before his death.

Christian Siriano described Ruehlemann as his "muse"
Christian Siriano described Ruehlemann as his "muse". Picture: Instagram/@csiriano
Jeremy Ruehlemann was an up-and-coming model from New Jersey
Jeremy Ruehlemann was an up-and-coming model from New Jersey. Picture: Instagram

On his most recent photo - captioned "Behind the Scenes with Tommy" - Hilfiger's younger brother Andy wrote in the comments: "So sorry".

Ruehlemann's cause of death has not yet been released.

He has been described as an up-and-coming model, and was represented by Soul Artist Management, Next Models’ London and Miami branches, Core Hamburg, IMM Brussels and The MGMT in Sydney.

Ruehlemann was originally from New Jersey, and studied psychology in school before leaving in 2017 for a career in modeling. 

Read More: Alec Baldwin stays on as Rust lead actor despite facing involuntary manslaughter trial

Read More: 'Our heart is broken Lisa, we love you': Priscilla Presley leads tributes at memorial service for Elvis's only child

Jason Kanner, who works with Ruehlemann's agency, confirmed the model's death on his social media accounts. 

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away," he said.

"Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him," Kanner continued.

"His excitement over a big booking, his optimism when something didn’t work out. When you spoke to him he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind. Jeremy you will be missed.

"You will hold a spot in my heart and with your Soul Fam you loved so much. Please keep Jeremy's family in your prayers . May God cover Jeremy and his family with protection and prayer.

"I will miss you Jeremy. Rest in Peace Sir."

More tributes have flooded in below Ruehlemann's final Instagram post.

Model Jonathan Bellini said: "Rest in Peace little angel," while Delilah Belle said: "I'm completely shattered and have chills covering my body. What a beautiful soul. Sending your family love and warm energy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

A Leopard 2 tank

Poland seeks Germany’s permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Jordan McSweeney, top right, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

Still no personal apology: Zara Aleena's heartbroken family slams Probation Service for failures that kept killer out of jail
Pakistan Power Outage

Pakistan’s premier apologises to nation for power cut affecting millions

Police at the scene in Half Moon Bay

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

Emily Atack has admitted that she fears being 'raped and killed' due to online sexual harassment

'I feel like I’m sexually assaulted 100 times a day': Emily Atack reveals she faces 'aggressive' messages from men daily

Alec Baldwin will stay on as lead actor despite the shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin stays on as Rust lead actor despite facing involuntary manslaughter trial

Boris Johnson says Ukraine needs to be given tanks to accelerate its "inevitable" victory

Boris: Send Ukraine tanks now to speed up its inevitable victory, boot out the Russians and end this economic pain

Princess Eugenie wants her son to be a climate activist

'My son is going to be an activist aged two': Princess Eugenie 'ditches plastic' to teach her son about climate change

Pekka Haavisto

Finland’s top diplomat hints at joining Nato without Sweden

A market in Lahore during the power cut

Pakistan’s energy chief defends government after nationwide power cut

The Met has hired cops without face-to-face interviews

Scandal-struck Met hires cops without face-to-face interviews despite raised concerns over rogue officers

The proposal could be announced in the Spring budget

Millions face being forced to work longer under plans to raise retirement age to 68

Chris Philp wants to scan asylum seekers' wrists after Abdulrahimzai managed to get into the UK posing as a 14-year-old

X-Ray asylum seekers' wrists to verify their age, minister demands after Afghan murders DJ after posing as 14-year-old

Alvaro Colom

Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

Relatives and friends perform last rites for the plane crash victims

60 of Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives

Latest News

See more Latest News

A shooting broke out at Half Moon Bay

'Tragedy upon tragedy': Seven dead in California's third mass shooting in eight days

The move has been described as a "missed opportunity"

Government rejects calls for 'menopause leave' as it could cause 'discrimination against men'
Stuart Campbell, now 64, was found guilty of abducting and murdering his niece Danielle Jones

Killer uncle who murdered 15-year-old niece and never revealed whereabouts of her body denied parole
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting

At least seven dead after coastal community shootings south of San Francisco

M&M's is set to replace its coloured candy characters with comedian Maya Rudolph following a recent "woke" transformation.

M&M’s replaces 'polarising' chocolate characters with actor Maya Rudolph following backlash over 'woke' designs
A sign that reads in Portuguese “Justice for Dom and Bruno” and with images of the British journalist Dom Phillips, on the left, and the indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira is displayed on the Arcos d

Businessman ‘ordered killings’ of British journalist and companion in Amazon

Jordan McSweeney, top right, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena’s killer was free to stalk the streets after catalogue of errors by probation services claims damning report
Mr Hughes was stabbed 90 times before his body was dumped at the bottom of an embankment.

Seven men convicted following kidnap and murder of dad stabbed 90 times by vigilante gang after wrongful identification
A firefighter is in a critical condition in hospital following a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Firefighter in critical condition after blaze trips through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh
21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer was swept to depths of 150ft on a single breath of air by Florida's powerful Gulf Stream

US free-diver, 21, swept to depths of 150ft by powerful Gulf Stream and circled by sharks before being rescued by family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election
Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'
Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit